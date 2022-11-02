CNN —

The chairwoman of the House Administration Committee is demanding answers from US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger about the protection of congressional lawmakers following the break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, according to a new letter obtained by CNN.

In the letter sent to Manger on Tuesday, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat, says that “the incident and related circumstances, including the manner in which the Speaker and her family were targeted, raise significant questions about security protections for Members of Congress, particularly those in the presidential line of succession.”

The House Administration Committee provides oversight of the US Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies tasked with protecting members of Congress.

Lofgren specifically requests information about USCP’s strategic planning for the protection of members and their families, including the department’s coordination with other law enforcement agencies like the FBI and local police departments.

“With regard to any codified strategic plan, policy directives, and/or any standard operating procedures for officers to be detailed to field offices, were those followed by the Department and personnel in the San Francisco field office with respect to the October 28 attack? If not, why not?” she wrote.