President Joe Biden is set to deliver a speech Wednesday on protecting democracy, just six days before the midterm elections as the nation deals with a heightened political climate following the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

“On Wednesday, November 2, President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on preserving and protecting our democracy as Election Day approaches. The President will address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy; and the stakes for our democracy in next week’s election,” a Democratic official tells CNN.

“Biden has been speaking about democracy for the entire time he’s been in office,” the president’s deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon said Wednesday in conversation with Axios. “You can expect to hear from him this evening, similar to what he’s been saying over the course of the last several months, that there is a lot at stake, including democracy, and that everyone has a role in that.”

She said Biden would emphasize that results may take time to tally, but that it shouldn’t undermine confidence in the results.

“That’s how democracy works, to make sure every vote is counted, so he’ll highlight that, as well,” O’Malley Dillon added.

The setting of the speech near Capitol Hill is meant to reference the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building intended to interrupt the certification of Biden’s win.

“On January 6, we saw violence geared toward subverting democratic processes there. So it is, you know, an appropriate place to make these remarks tonight,” Biden adviser Anita Dunn said.

Advisers to the president tell CNN that Biden and his team have been contemplating giving a speech on this very topic for some time – but that their decision-making and thinking in recent days have been shaped by what they’ve viewed as a surge in anti-democratic rhetoric and threats of violence.

One recent headline in particular that has deeply alarmed Biden and his top advisers: the violent attack against Paul Pelosi last week that authorities say was politically motivated.

The shocking home intrusion and attack on Pelosi landed the 82-year-old in the hospital for surgery, and he has since been recovering from a skull fracture, among other injuries.

Advisers say that Biden felt that it would be important for him to directly condemn these kinds of threats and acts of violence. He will also want to speak directly to election deniers, they said, in an effort to counter, in part, Republican elected officials and candidates who have openly said they may refuse to accept the results of the upcoming election next week.

The theme of protecting the soul of the nation – and the pillars of the country’s democratic system – were central to Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. The President has since spoken about these topics throughout his presidency, but Wednesday’s speech will mark an effort to emphatically underscore what is at stake heading into the midterms.

Biden previously laid out the stakes two months ago, traveling to Philadelphia, where he delivered an urgent rebuke of former President Donald Trump and those aligned with his attempts to undermine democracy.

“As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault,” Biden said at the time. “We do ourselves no favor to pretend otherwise.”

Biden starkly warned at the time about what he called “an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”