CNN —

Billie Eilish is having a laugh about the age difference between herself and her friend Jesse Rutherford.

Rutherford, 31, and Eilish, 20, have been friends for years. The two have reportedly been dating in recent weeks, though neither has commented on their relationship status.

Eilish and Rutherford seemed to send a message about their age gap to critics by wearing Halloween costumes dressed as a baby and an old man. Eilish posted the picture at the end of a bunch of slides on Instagram on Tuesday.

“life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy” Eilish wrote alongsid the pictures.