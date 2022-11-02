Today, you’ll find a deal on a Microsoft Office Lifetime License, a discounted Blue Yeti bundle and savings on Thousand Fell footwear. All that and more below.

Microsoft Office Lifetime License $349 $40 at Stacksocial Adobe Stock Right now, you can get a lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Business for just $39.99 — the lowest price we’ve seen. Whether you use Office for home or business purposes, or on a Mac or Windows computer, this is a fantastic deal on a computer essential. With instant delivery and download on MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, this deal is hard to beat.

Editor Favorite Thousand Fell 20% off sitewide with code TRADEIN20 Thousand Fell Classic white sneakers are a wardrobe essential that pairs with any outfit, and Thousand Fell offers stylish options that have the added benefit of being ultra-sustainable. Made from entirely biodegradable and recycled materials (think coconut husk and plastic water bottles), these shoes are a win-win for the environment and your closet. Right now, get 20% off your order with code TRADEIN20.

Big Blanket Co. Early Black Friday sale Big Blanket Co. At Underscored, we’re big fans Big Blanket Co. — true to its name, the brand makes massive blankets for maximum coziness. Right now, thanks to an early Black Friday promo, you’ll get $25 off orders of $100, $50 off orders of $200 or $100 off orders of $300 or more.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Blue Yeti Condenser Microphone Gaming Bundle $140 $110 at Target Blue Yeti Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there, boasting superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls. Right now, you can score a discount when you bundle the mic with a condenser, an especially great deal gaming setups.

Apple iPad Mini $500 $400 at Target Apple The iPad Mini is the ideal device for someone who wants an ultra-portable tablet that doesn’t sacrifice performance for size. While this tablet does sport a small 8.3-inch screen, it’s just as powerful as the iPad, iPad Air and even the iPad Pro in some aspects. Right now, you score the Mini for 20% off — matching the best discount we’ve ever seen.

More deals to shop

• Underscored readers can save 10% on orders of $20 or more at Billie with the exclusive code CNN10, now through the end of December.

• Support everything from long runs to quick trips to the corner store with a pair of Hokas — sandals and sneakers are on sale right now at REI.

• Stay warm in an Under Armour hoodie starting at just $18 right now.

• Right now at Lovesac, get up to 20% off everything from modular couches to throw pillows.

• Don’t miss this Target promo for holiday gifts from Santa: Select toy brands are buy 1, get 1 50% off right now.

• Sleek and smart, Google Nest Audio speaker is half off at Target right now.

• Save on a gorgeous Paddywax candle right now at Nordstrom.

• This Barbie hairstyling head is 35% off and guarantees hours of fun.

• Step up your home cooking with a food spiralizer — this one’s equipped with seven blades and is 60% off right now.

• Keep your devices juiced up on the go with this Anker portable charger, 30% off with the clipped coupon.

Deals you may have missed

CNN Underscored Best Tested Dyson V11 Animal Vacuum $600 $330 at eBay Dyson Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup — even though they’re a pricer pick. Our favorite cordless vacuum tackles even the toughest cleaning tasks on surfaces ranging from high-pile carpet to hard floors, capably and powerfully sucking up even pet hair as well as dirt and dust. Snag it right now in refurbished condition for almost half off.

Graza Friendsgiving Sale Graza A nice bottle of olive oil goes a long way in any kitchen, and right now you can save on a beloved brand. Graza offers high-quality olive oil in a convenient — and gorgeous — squeeze bottle, and right now you can get 21.74% off sitewide with code FRIENDSGIVING. Discounts are rare, so grab a few bottles for the holidays now. (It’s also the perfect host gift, so don’t arrive empty-handed.)

CNN Underscored Best Tested Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp $85 From $36 at Amazon Dana Holmes/CNN Autumn brings a lot of good things — crisp air, pumpkin spice, cozy sweaters — but the change of seasons also means fewer daylight hours. Combat the effects of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), with a light therapy lamp like this one from Circadian Optics. Though not as customizable as our top pick, this lamp performs the most important functions of a SAD lamp like a star. It's sturdy, well-designed, easy to use and bright — and its nonslip bottom should be standard among all SAD lamps.