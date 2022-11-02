kfc double down2
The big business of Frankenfoods
01:39 - Source: CNNMoney
Food and Drink 16 videos
kfc double down2
The big business of Frankenfoods
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNNMoney
fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Vultaggio Arizona Beverages founder
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
02 Taco Bell Defy four-lane drive-thru
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NA Negroni
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
vid thumb grain 1
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
addrienne broaddus baby formula shortage pkg still
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james cromwell starbucks protest
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tip culture
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kebab launch moos high
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Russia McDonalds Opening Vault 1990
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
McDonalds
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN Business  — 

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Starbucks’ holiday cups, an annual tradition that unofficially rings in the season for the chain’s fervent fans.

Beginning Thursday, customers will have their hot drinks served in one of four new festive cups with designs that “offer the comforts and cheer of the season,” according to a press release. This year’s mostly red-and-green cups are inspired by traditional holiday motifs, including wrapping paper, frosted sparkles, ornaments and snow-covered trees.

“We have always talked about the cups as little gifts, and we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners,” Gary Jacobson, Starbucks creative director for this year’s holiday cups, said in a press release.

Here are this year's designs.
Here are this year's designs.
Connor Surdi/Starbucks

Thursday also marks the arrival of Starbucks’ holiday menu. Although new no drinks are being added, the usual cadre are available, including peppermint mocha, caramel brulée latte and a chestnut praline latte. New to the food selection is a sweet treat, a chocolate pistachio swirl roll.

The seasonally themed-cups first rolled out in 1997. The company stirred up controversy in 2015 when it removed some “symbols of the season,” such as reindeer and ornaments, and went with a simple two-toned red cup instead. Since then, the chain has added back more festive flourishes, including ornaments and mistletoe, to the holiday cups.

Holiday sales are important for the coffee chain: Last year, revenue grew more than 20% compared to a similar time period the year before, according to the company.

Starbucks (SBUX) is in the midst of rolling out a sweeping plan to spark growth over the next three years, including outfitting stores with new equipment to make it easier for baristas to prepare complicated drinks in seconds and adding more benefits to its rewards program.