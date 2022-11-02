Seoul and Tokyo CNN —

North Korea fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile on Thursday, that Japan said flew over its main island, landing in the Pacific Ocean, and South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said landed in waters off the east of the peninsula.

The missile triggered warnings in Japan’s northern Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata prefectures.

The Japanese Prime Minister’s office tweeted, “Missile launched. Missile launched. A missile is believed to have been launched from North Korea. Please evacuate to a building or underground.”

That tweet was followed by another one several minutes later saying, “Missile passed. Missile passed. The missile is believed to have passed into the Pacific Ocean at approximately 7:48 am. If you see anything suspicious, please do not approach it and contact the police or fire department immediately.”

The Japanese Coast Guard also sent out an alert to vessels in the areas saying “North Korea fired a possible missile, urged to keep an eye out for further information, and do not approach them and report the relevant information to the Coast Guard if you find any objects.”

This is North Korea’s 30th missile launch this year, according to CNN’s count, which includes both ballistic and cruise missiles.

It follows a barrage of North Korean short-range missile tests on Wednesday, which saw the isolated nation’s military fire at least 23 missiles of different types to the east and west of the Korean Peninsula, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry.

One of the missiles launched on Wednesday by Pyongyang was a short-range ballistic missile that landed close to South Korean territorial waters for the first time since the division of Korea, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs said.