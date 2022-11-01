CNN —

One person was killed and as many as six others were injured in a shooting Monday night at a Halloween party at a home in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

Between 70 to 100 high school-aged students were gathered at the home when the shooting happened, Kansas City Police Chief Karl Oakman said during a news conference, according to CNN affiliate KMBC.

A group of uninvited guests were asked to leave and someone in the group began firing into the party, Oakman said.

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m., KMBC reported.

At least two of those injured were in critical condition, Oakman said.

There were no arrests Monday night.