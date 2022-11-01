CNN —

At least 14 people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Chicago Monday night, police say.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. as a crowd was gathered at the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street, according to Chicago Police Superintendent David O’Neal Brown.

One person was also hit by a car at the scene, he said.

Children are among the victims, including one as young as 3 years old, Brown said at a news conference.

Victims were transported to several area hospitals in conditions ranging from non-life-threatening to critical, the superintendent said.

At this time, police have not determined a motive, Brown said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.