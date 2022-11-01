retired americans inflation
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
03:23 - Source: CNN
Markets and Investing 16 videos
retired americans inflation
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Happy children in carnival costumes trick or treating with pumpkin basket in the old wooden house. Halloween party.
Spirit Halloween CEO lists some of the hottest costumes this year
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Nouriel Roubini Markets Now
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
StockX products
StockX CEO: Here's how we authenticate sneakers, trading cards before sale
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
4 ways Twitter and Musk court battle could end, explained
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Rubenstein, author of "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" tells CNN's Matt Egan how the best investors approach their portfolios during times of volatility.
Billionaire businessman explains how to invest like the best
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
markets now art hogan federal reserve soft landing recession _00001730.png
Strategist: Here's why the Fed could still pull off a 'soft landing'
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
klarna sebastian siemiatkowski buy now pay later apple orig_00014914.png
Klarna CEO on 'buy now, pay later' competition from Apple
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
stock buying strategy risk reward scenario anastasia amoroso orig_00005912.png
Strategist explains why you should 'buy stocks when it feels terrible'
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
Your next subscription could be to Subway. Its CEO explains how it'll work
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
target walmart markets now
Walmart vs. Target: A tale of two retail results
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business

There are few places to keep your cash these days that can protect your money from inflation. And while you might have missed an opportunity to get a nearly 10% interest rate on ultra safe government I Bonds, you can still get a high rate that will keep pace with rising prices.

The interest rate on the Series I Savings Bond, more commonly known as I Bonds, reset on Tuesday to 6.89%. While that is less than the historical high of 9.62% of the past six months, it’s still a great return relative to other places where you might park your cash, such as high-yield savings accounts or certificates of deposit. And it’s trouncing returns on stocks and bonds, which are both still in the red year to date.

The I Bond rate is determined by a formula based on changes to the Consumer Price Index. It resets every six months. So the current 6.89% rate will be in place through April. At that point, the money you have invested will accrue at the new rate that’s set for the next six months.

Wallet bills - stock
Shutterstock

How does inflation affect my standard of living?

Those who tried to lock in the previous 9.62% return last week may have encountered delays because the only place where you can purchase I Bonds – TreasuryDirect.gov – was overwhelmed by traffic, at one point even crashing briefly. To give an idea of just how big the surge in demand was, the Treasury on Monday morning reported that nearly half of the 731,336 new accounts created in October, of which the vast majority (99%) were for I Bonds, almost half (359,822) were created in the last week alone.

What to know before buying an I Bond

There are restrictions on just how much you can invest in an I Bond, however. Individuals may only purchase up to $10,000 in I Bonds electronically in a calendar year. (For married couples, each spouse can purchase their own I Bond for a total investment per year of up to $20,000.) In addition, you may purchase up to a $5,000 paper I Bond if you use your federal tax refund to buy it.

The catch with I Bonds, which you can hold on to for up to 30 years, is this: You may not cash it out in the first year. And to get the full amount of interest owed, you have to hold the bond for at least five years. Otherwise, you will sacrifice three months of interest.

So while it’s not a liquid investment right away – and it’s not a bond you can trade in the market – it’s a good place to invest cash you’re not going to need for at least the next 12 months, if only to preserve its buying power in today’s high inflationary environment.