Thai teen Atthaya Thitikul becomes second youngest women’s world No. 1

CNN —

Carrying the weight of a child prodigy tag can be daunting, though clearly not for Atthaya Thitikul.

Five years after bursting onto the scene as golf’s youngest ever champion, the 19-year-old Thai took her meteoric rise to new heights to become the women’s world No. 1 on Monday.

Thitikul leapfrogged Ko Jin-young to the top of the rankings at the age of 19 years, eight months and 11 days.

In doing so Thitikul becomes the second youngest golfer to reach the summit of the women’s game.

Only world No. 3 Lydia Ko achieved the feat at a younger age, reaching the pinnacle aged 17 years, nine months and nine days in February 2015.

Already a two-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Thitikul is also only the second player – after Park Sung-hyun – to have reached the world No.1 slot in their rookie season.

“It means a lot for my team, my family, my supporters and myself. It is such an honor to have my name at the top amongst the biggest names of the game,” said Thitikul.

“It is very special to get to the top but it is much harder to retain it. I still have a lot to learn from all the legends and current players both on and off the course. I will continue to work hard for my family, my team, my fans and my country.”

As we take a look at some of the most talented prodigies in the history of golf, where better to start than Tiger Woods: Six junior world championships to his name, the only player to win three US junior championships in a row, and a three-peat winner of the US amateur from 1994 to 1996. Woods turned pro in August 1996. Within a year, he'd scooped three PGA Tour events, become the youngest winner of The Masters at 21, and become the fastest player to reach No. 1 after turning professional, just 290 days into his pro career. Pictured, Woods at the 1996 US Amateur Championships.

J.D. Cuban/Getty Images North America/Getty Images Following a series of wins in Canadian amateur events, Brooke Henderson became the youngest-ever winner of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship (at the Sahalee Country Club, pictured) when she won her first major aged 18 in 2016. Henderson has since racked up eight wins on the LPGA Tour, her most recent coming at the LA Open in April 2021.

Scott Halleran / Getty Images After becoming the youngest player to win the British Amateur Championship in 2009 (at Formby Golf Club, pictured) and make the cut at The Masters as a 16-year-old the following year, Italy's Matteo Manassero burst onto the pro scene, becoming the first teenager to win three times on the European Tour. Victories at the Castello Masters, Malaysian Open, and the BMW PGA Championship suggested the arrival of a new superstar, but Manassero has since endured a difficult spell. He hasn't won on the European Tour since 2013, though 7th and 8th Tour finishes already in 2022 have made for a solid start to the year for the Italian. Richard Heathcote / Getty Images The youngest-ever known winner of a professional golf tour event, 14-year-old Atthaya Thitikul made headlines around the world when she triumphed at the Ladies European Thailand Championship in 2017. A string of amateur titles followed before Thitikul turned pro in 2020, and the Thai prodigy's meteoric rise continued with three more Ladies European Tour wins by September 2021. She won her first LPGA Tour event in March 2022 at the JTBC Classic in Southern California (pictured), and in May, rose to No. 4 in the world rankings. Donald Miralle / Getty Images Continuing Thailand's recent trend of golf prodigies, Ratchanon "TK" Chantananuwat narrowly missed out on besting compatriot Thitikul's record when he became the youngest male player to win on a major Tour aged 15 years and 37 days. Victory at the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup in April 2022 (pictured) set a new peak in the schoolboy's amateur career, having already become the youngest player to make the cut in the history of the All Thailand Golf Tour in 2020, aged 13 years and four months. Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images Having already won on the ALPG Tour earlier that year, New Zealand's Lydia Ko became the youngest golfer to win on the LPGA Tour when -- at 15 years old -- she triumphed at the CN Canadian Women's Open in August 2012 (pictured). After turning pro in October 2013, Ko has gone from strength to strength with an already-glittering trophy cabinet. At 17 years old, she was the youngest golfer to reach the No. 1 ranking in 2015, and today boasts 17 victories on the LPGA Tour. Harry How / Getty Images Arguably the greatest golfer never to go pro, Bobby Jones is one of the sport's most influential figures. A prodigious young talent with a string of wins by the age of 14, it took longer than expected for Jones to win his first major, triumphing at the US Open in 1923, aged 21. He soon added three more and three British Open titles before retiring at just 28. He proceeded to found and help design the course at Augusta National Golf Club, where The Masters -- then known as the Augusta National Invitational -- was first hosted in 1934.

Topical Press Agency / Hulton Archive / Getty Images One of the most famed golf prodigies in recent history, a 10-year-old Michelle Wie became the youngest player to qualify for a USGA amateur Championship in 2000. Aged 14 in 2004, she bested many of the world's top men's players' and major winners at the Sony Open (pictured) despite narrowly missing the cut. With a professional career marred by injury, victory at the US Women's Open in 2014 has proven to be the career peak for Wie, who told CNN she had been considering retirement before the birth of her daughter in 2020. Jonathan Ferrey / Getty Images Prev Next

Breakneck climb

Thitikul made headlines around the world in 2017 when, just four months after her 14th birthday, she won the Ladies European Thailand Championship to become the youngest winner of a professional golf tournament.

Since turning professional in 2020, the teen has steadily climbed up the rankings.

She broke into the top-100 for the first time in July 2021, surging to 61st the following month with a stunning fifth-place finish at the Evian Championship.

After adding her fourth win on the Ladies European Tour (LET) at the Swiss Ladies Open, Thitikul secured her card for the LPGA Tour in December, setting the stage for her rookie season this year.

Ahead of the opening event in January, she was ranked 18th. By the time she clinched her first LPGA Tour win at the JTBC Classic in California in March, Thitikul was already world No.5 on her first entry into the top 10.

With seven-top 10 finishes, Thitikul never dropped lower than sixth before adding her second LPGA title at the Arkansas Championship in September.

Two consecutive top-10 outings followed before a sixth-place finish at the BMW Ladies Championship last month, securing Thitikul enough ranking points to oust South Korea’s Jin-young from top spot after 38 weeks at the summit.

Thitikul celebrates winning the Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in September. Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Ko was the LPGA’s rookie of the year in 2014, but had to wait until her second season on the Tour to become world No.1, albeit at almost two years younger than Thitikul.

Adding her 18th LPGA title at the BMW Ladies Championship, two-time major champion Ko has already enjoyed a career most would dream of.

Still only 25, the New Zealander is as well-placed as any to speak to the pressures of being labeled a child prodigy, and predicted Thitikul’s imminent rise to the top following her most recent win.

“The golf that Atthaya has been playing has been absolutely amazing,” Ko said. “I think she’s got a run to be world No.1.

“Having been in that position I think it’s such a cool experience and it seems like she’s handling all the media pressure really well. That just shows what kind of a world class player she is.”

Ko is congratulated by Thitikul after winning the BMW Championship last month. Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

Thitikul is the second Thai player to claim the women’s top spot after Ariya Jutanugarn in 2017, and leads a recent surge in exciting young players to emerge from her country.

In April, compatriot Ratchanon “TK” Chantananuwat became the youngest male player to win on a major Tour, just a month after his 15th birthday.