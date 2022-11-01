Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

November 2, 2022

Today, we’re following up on the war in Ukraine after Russia launched a new round of missiles targeting critical infrastructure across the country. 80% of residents in Kyiv were left without water and, as of Monday, many homes and businesses were without electricity as well. Following the attacks, emergency services in Ukraine were attempting to restore power and “stabilize the situation as soon as possible.” And finally today, we catch up with a French astronaut about his experience aboard the International Space Station made him realize we live in an oasis in the cosmos.

