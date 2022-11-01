Today, you’ll find a deal on refurbished Philips Hue lighting, a discounted cordless electric leaf blower and savings on our favorite Dyson vacuum. All that and more below.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Dyson V11 Animal Vacuum $600 $330 at eBay Refurbished Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Dyson Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup — even though they’re a pricer pick. Our favorite cordless vacuum tackles even the toughest cleaning tasks on surfaces ranging from high-pile carpet to hard floors, capably and powerfully sucking up even pet hair as well as dirt and dust. Snag it right now in refurbished condition for almost half off.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet $129 $99 at Tushy Tushy Earning the title of our favorite bidet attachment, the Tushy Classic 3.0 is a fantastic bidet for beginners and a great value at just under $100 right now. In our testing, this attachment had the most comfortable stream by far, and its adjustable nozzle made it much easier than others to get a thorough clean. Right now, you can get up to $100 off bestsellers at Tushy including the Classic 3.0.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Stand Mixer $450 $250 at Target Target Long a staple of wedding registries, wish lists and first home fantasies, the iconic KitchenAid mixer — you know the one — is seriously on sale during Target’s Deal Days. Sporting many of the same features that made us crown the KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head our pick for the best stand mixer overall, this durable premium model is $200 off at Target and Best Buy in a variety of colorways.

Refurbished Philips Hue Lighting $40 From $21 at Woot! Philips Electronics Philips Hue is considered by many to be the gold standard of smart home lighting, and right now the brand is offering a discount on a range of products. Decorate your bedroom with trendy LED strips or set the mood with a portable lamp — the possibilities are endless, not to mention infinitely customizable. A wide variety of Philips Hue bestsellers are marked down in certified refurbished condition right now.

Ego Power Plus Cordless Electric Leaf Blower $279 $249 at Lowe’s Lowe's For those with yards, a leaf blower is essential this time of year. Right now, this cordless model is $30 off, meaning you can save while cleaning up your outdoor spaces. This blower is also equipped with a speed control dial, and is powerful enough to move wet leaves, rocks, mud, snow and more.

More deals to shop

• Right now, Underscored readers can access the latest eyewear collection at Caddis and get 15% off code CNN15.

• This 3-in-1 Tineco vacuum mop gets your floors spotless, and right now it’s $100 off at Best Buy.

• Save on batteries right now at Amazon so you don’t have to scramble next time you need them.

• For Love & Lemons intimates are up to 40% off through Nov. 7, thanks to the brand’s anniversary sale. Use code ITSOURANNIVERSARY at checkout to claim the savings.

• Now’s the time of year that heated blankets start to feel like an essential. Save on options from Eddie Bauer and Serta right now at Woot!

• Right now at Albany Park, Underscored readers can save 12% on sofas and sectionals with code CNN12.

• Snag this Shark IQ robot vacuum, which includes a handy self-emptying base, for just $179.

• Home cooks rejoice: Sur La Table, a go-to retailer for stylish kitchen products, is offering up to 60% off Black Friday early deals.

• Save on Crayola kits, perfect for gifts, last-minute school projects or snow days this winter.

• Treat your skin to a Loops face mask — right now everything on the site is 20% off.

Deals you may have missed

Graza Friendsgiving Sale Graza A nice bottle of olive oil goes a long way in any kitchen, and right now you can save on a beloved brand. Graza offers high-quality olive oil in a convenient — and gorgeous — squeeze bottle, and right now you can get 21.74% off sitewide with code FRIENDSGIVING. Discounts are rare, so grab a few bottles for the holidays now. (P.S. It’s also the perfect host gift, so don’t arrive empty-handed.)

CNN Underscored Best Tested Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp $85 $36 at Amazon Dana Holmes/CNN Autumn brings a lot of good things — crisp air, pumpkin spice, cozy sweaters — but the change of seasons also means fewer daylight hours. Combat the effects of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), with a light therapy lamp like this one from Circadian Optics. Though not as customizable as our top pick, this lamp performs the most important functions of a SAD lamp like a star. It's sturdy, well designed, easy to use and bright — and its nonslip bottom should be standard among all SAD lamps.

CNN Underscored Best Tested iRobot Roomba j7+ $600 From $349 at Amazon iRobot Pet hair and crumbs littering your floors are a thing of the past with a quality robot vacuum. Fortunately, our favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba j7+, is steeply discounted right now. Splurge for the j7+, which includes a self-empty base — you’ll be shocked at the powerful performance and smart robot technology that learns your cleaning preferences and home layout.

Outdoor Voices Halloween Sale Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices has long been one of our top picks for activewear, loungewear and even outdoor gear. Right now is a great time to shop the beloved brand, because everything is 25% off sitewide with code HALLOWEEN25 at checkout. Shop bestselling styles like the Exercise Dress, the Hudson Skort, the Doing Things Bra and more at solid discounts.