Elon Musk entering Twitter HQ 1026 SCREENSHOT
See moment Elon Musk entered Twitter's headquarters holding a sink
01:33 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 16 videos
Elon Musk entering Twitter HQ 1026 SCREENSHOT
See moment Elon Musk entered Twitter's headquarters holding a sink
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Ai-Da Robot, the world's first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist, appears at a photo call in a committee room in the House of Lords on October 11, 2022 in London, England. AI-Da Robot will deliver her maiden speech to members of the Lords Communications and Digital Committee in the House of Lords. She explores the theme of whether creativity in the UK is under attack from technology and also the role of machine learning, machine creativity and Artificial Intelligence within the UK's creative industries. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Robot artist Ai-Da reset while speaking to UK politicians
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
twitchcon injuries foam pit lenovo
Video: Shallow foam pit injures at least three at Twitchcon gaming convention
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
meta quest pro 2
Watch: Meta's new VR headset tracks facial features in mixed reality
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BookTok1
The rise of #BookTok: How this social media trend helps to sell books
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
babcock solar town weir pkg vpx
See why this Florida town survived Ian unscathed
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NightCap100622_Clip3SupremereCourt_16x9
Supreme Court to rule on how we use the internet
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
google pixel 7 visually impaired
New Google Pixel features help visually impaired take selfies
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Google Japan
Google Japan builds stick keyboard more than 5-feet long
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cloud pet
Software engineer built fake cloud as pet
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Tesla robot dancing
Video: Tesla debuts robot 'Optimus' that can dance and water plants
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20190319-google-game-controller-GFX
Google is shutting down Stadia. CNN previewed the gaming platform in 2019
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
samsung artist fridge
This refrigerator wants to turn drab kitchen appliances into art
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
amazon halo rise
Check out Amazon's new sleep tracker and Kindle you can write on
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
robot carrera cassie agilityrobotics oregon tecnologia clix_00000000.png
Video: Half human-looking robot breaks speed record
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN  — 

Thousands of Instagram users reported issues with accessing the platform on Monday morning.

Approximately 7,000 users reported the app was down around 10:15 a.m. ET, according to outage-tracking site Down Detector. After about 45 minutes, however, the number of reports had dipped noticeably.

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: A sign is posted in front of Meta headquarters on April 28, 2022 in Menlo Park, California. Facebook parent company Meta reported better-than-expected first quarter earnings per share of $2.72 compared to analyst expectations of $2.56. Revenue for the quarter fell short at $27.91 billion compared to the expected $28.24 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: A sign is posted in front of Meta headquarters on April 28, 2022 in Menlo Park, California. Facebook parent company Meta reported better-than-expected first quarter earnings per share of $2.72 compared to analyst expectations of $2.56. Revenue for the quarter fell short at $27.91 billion compared to the expected $28.24 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Facebook became Meta one year ago. Its metaverse dream feels as far away as ever

Instagram confirmed in a tweet it was looking into the issue.

“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts,” a Meta spokesperson told CNN Business in a statement. “We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Additional information on the cause of the outage was not immediately available.