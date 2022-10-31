NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 03: Jim Cramer visits the New York Stock Exchange opening bell at New York Stock Exchange on August 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
'I did a bad job': Jim Cramer appears emotional as Meta stock plummets
01:40 - Source: CNN Business
Markets and Investing 16 videos
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 03: Jim Cramer visits the New York Stock Exchange opening bell at New York Stock Exchange on August 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
'I did a bad job': Jim Cramer appears emotional as Meta stock plummets
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Happy children in carnival costumes trick or treating with pumpkin basket in the old wooden house. Halloween party.
Spirit Halloween CEO lists some of the hottest costumes this year
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Nouriel Roubini Markets Now
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
StockX products
StockX CEO: Here's how we authenticate sneakers, trading cards before sale
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
4 ways Twitter and Musk court battle could end, explained
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Rubenstein, author of "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" tells CNN's Matt Egan how the best investors approach their portfolios during times of volatility.
Billionaire businessman explains how to invest like the best
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
markets now art hogan federal reserve soft landing recession _00001730.png
Strategist: Here's why the Fed could still pull off a 'soft landing'
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
klarna sebastian siemiatkowski buy now pay later apple orig_00014914.png
Klarna CEO on 'buy now, pay later' competition from Apple
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
stock buying strategy risk reward scenario anastasia amoroso orig_00005912.png
Strategist explains why you should 'buy stocks when it feels terrible'
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
Your next subscription could be to Subway. Its CEO explains how it'll work
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
target walmart markets now
Walmart vs. Target: A tale of two retail results
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN Business  — 

It’s fitting that on Halloween, candy maker Hershey (HSY) is trading at an all-time high bringing shares nearly 25% this year. But overall, there haven’t been too many sweet Kisses for investors this year: Despite a ferocious rally so far in October, there are a lot more losers than winners on Wall Street in 2022.

The Dow fell about 100 points in early trading Monday but is still up 14% this month, putting it on track for its best monthly gain since January 1976. Still, the blue chips remain down nearly 10% this year. Meanwhile, The S&P 500 has fallen nearly 20% in 2022 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has plunged 30%.

Big techs, industrials and consumer discretionary stocks have been hit hard in 2022. Intel (INTC), Nike (NKE), Salesforce (CRM), Microsoft (MSFT), 3M (MMM), Boeing (BA), Disney (DIS), Walgreens (WBA), Home Depot (HD), Cisco (CSCO) and Verizon (VZ) are all down more than 25% in 2022. That’s nearly half of the Dow stocks.

Tech is getting crushed in the S&P 500 too. Facebook owner Meta Platforms has plunged more than 70% this year. PayPal (PYPL), chip giant Nvidia (NVDA) and Netflix (NFLX) have all lost more than half their value as well.

But there are some other winners besides Hershey. Oil stocks and health care companies are leading the market, with Chevron (CVX), Merck (MRK) and Amgen (AMGN) topping the Dow leaders list.

Chevron is even trading near an all-time high. So is rival (and former Dow component) Exxon Mobil (XOM). Big Pharma leader Eli Lilly (LLY) and health insurers Cigna (CI) and Humana (HUM) are also at record highs.

A McDonald's McPlant Beyond Meat burger is displayed with french fries at a McDonald's restaurant on February 14, 2022 in San Rafael, California.
A McDonald's McPlant Beyond Meat burger is displayed with french fries at a McDonald's restaurant on February 14, 2022 in San Rafael, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

McDonald's stock hits all time high

It’s not just energy and health care stocks posting solid gains this year. Several consumer staples firms — companies that sell food and beverages — are thriving as well. McDonald’s (MCD), Pepsi (PEP) and cereal makers General Mills (GIS) and Post (POST) recently hit record highs.

Also in the all-time high club: defense contractors Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NOC), insurers Metlife (MET) and Progressive (PGR), auto parts retailers Autozone (AZO) and O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) and wireless giant T-Mobile (TMUS).

There’s a saying on Wall Street that there’s always a bull market somewhere. This list of well known, brand-name stocks trading at record highs is further proof of that point.

Yet the broader market is undeniably struggling this year due to concerns about inflation and the fact that the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates significantly to try and defeat the scourge of rising prices.

There are growing worries that the Fed was too late to start fighting inflation and now risks sending the economy into a recession next year as it seems to be playing catch-up with its series of aggressive rate hikes.