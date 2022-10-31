CNN —

Laura Dern has returned to working with one of her previous collaborators – but you may have missed it.

The “Jurassic Park” star has a small part in the second season premiere of HBO Max’s ensemble dramedy anthology “The White Lotus,” in a voice role as Dominic Di Grasso’s (Michael Imperioli) estranged wife. (CNN and HBO Max are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Eagle-eyed viewers (or listeners, as it were) recognized Dern as the voice behind the character, who told off Di Grasso over the phone shortly after he and members of his family arrived at the luxury White Lotus resort in Sicily.

HBO Max confirmed the casting move to CNN on Monday.

“The White Lotus” is an Emmy-winning series from writer and creator Mike White that centers on a luxury resort chain and the guests who visit, as well as the staff who run the establishment. The first season, which premiered last year, took place in Hawaii. This season moved the action to Mediterranean Europe.

White previously collaborated with Dern on the Emmy-nominated HBO show “Enlightened,” which ran from 2011 until 2013.

Laura Dern and Mike White in 'Enlightened' (2011). Home Box Office/Kobal/Shutterstock

While Dern’s character in “White Lotus,” Abby, sounds rather angry and like she won’t be joining her family on their sojourn in Sicily, it’s too soon to tell whether or not she will appear onscreen in the series.

White has a habit of repeatedly working with his favorite actors – Molly Shannon, who starred in his 2007 film “Year of the Dog,” also appeared in smaller roles on both “Enlightened” and the first season of “The White Lotus.”