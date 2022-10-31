CNN —

Khloé Kardashian is finally giving fans a glimpse at her baby boy.

“The Kardashians” star posted the first photos of her son to social media on Sunday, in honor of Halloween. Her daughter True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, is holding her baby brother, who is wearing a fuzzy Tigger costume. The baby boy, who she also shares with Thompson, was born in July via surrogate.

“Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother, “(Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over),” Kardashian captioned the Instagram post.

She has yet to publicly share her son’s name, but did hint on “The Kardashians” that his name is going to “start with a T.”

“I mean, that’s really the only names I’ve been looking at,” she said on the Hulu series.