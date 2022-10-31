Jennifer Hudson channels Whoopi Goldberg as she dresses up as Sister Mary Clarence from "Sister Act" for Halloween on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Jennifer Hudson channels Whoopi Goldberg as she dresses up as Sister Mary Clarence from "Sister Act" for Halloween on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
Oh, happy day: Jennifer Hudson’s Halloween costume is positively heaven sent.

The Oscar winner and host of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” perfectly channeled Whoopi Goldberg’s Deloris Van Cartier/Sister Mary Clarence for her Halloween costume, nodding specifically to the nun-inspired Vegas show from the film’s sequel with a bedazzled black-and-white robe.

“The movie just meant so much to me as a little girl,” Hudson told her audience of seeing the movie when she was 12 years old. “When I saw that movie, it gave me so much inspiration..It helped me create my dreams.”

Those dreams, she said, included being “in a musical one day.”

Hudson won her Academy Award in 2007 for her role in the film version of the musical “Dreamgirls.”

To celebrate “Sister Act” further, Hudson launched into a medley of songs from both films.

The outfit, plus Hudson’s powerful pipes – it really is all you need if you want to be filled with the light of day.