CNN —

Oh, happy day: Jennifer Hudson’s Halloween costume is positively heaven sent.

The Oscar winner and host of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” perfectly channeled Whoopi Goldberg’s Deloris Van Cartier/Sister Mary Clarence for her Halloween costume, nodding specifically to the nun-inspired Vegas show from the film’s sequel with a bedazzled black-and-white robe.

“The movie just meant so much to me as a little girl,” Hudson told her audience of seeing the movie when she was 12 years old. “When I saw that movie, it gave me so much inspiration..It helped me create my dreams.”

Those dreams, she said, included being “in a musical one day.”

Jennifer Hudson’s ‘Sister Act’ Halloween Costume Reveal & Song Medley

Hudson won her Academy Award in 2007 for her role in the film version of the musical “Dreamgirls.”

To celebrate “Sister Act” further, Hudson launched into a medley of songs from both films.

The outfit, plus Hudson’s powerful pipes – it really is all you need if you want to be filled with the light of day.