Risk takers 4dww 2
Want to work 4 days a week? These business leaders are taking the leap
04:54 - Source: CNN Business
Top business news 16 videos
Risk takers 4dww 2
Want to work 4 days a week? These business leaders are taking the leap
04:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk pauses and looks down as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Elon Musk just bought Twitter. Here are the winners and losers
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet yellen SCREENGRAB October 27 2022
Hear what Janet Yellen thinks of the US economy right now
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 03: Jim Cramer visits the New York Stock Exchange opening bell at New York Stock Exchange on August 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
'I did a bad job': Jim Cramer appears emotional as Meta stock plummets
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Happy children in carnival costumes trick or treating with pumpkin basket in the old wooden house. Halloween party.
Spirit Halloween CEO lists some of the hottest costumes this year
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
chipotle chippy robot
Chipotle is testing a robotic tortilla chip maker. See it in action
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
retired americans inflation
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Adidas officially severs ties with Kanye West. Why did it take so long?
05:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dominion CEO
Dominion CEO says Fox News broadcast election lies even though 'they knew the truth'
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan was hacked for the second time via social engineering by Rachel Tobac.
You should probably change your passwords. Here's why
03:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
laryy summers 10.20.22
Hear when Larry Summers thinks the US will enter a recession
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Lordstown Motors factory where GM once operated, in Lordstown, Ohio on October 16, 2020. The old GM factory has been acquired by Lordstown Motors, an electric truck startup that wants to build a full-size pickup called Endurance.
People in small town were left reeling after factory closure. Hear how they plan to vote
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nouriel Roubini, economist and chairman of Roubini Global Economics, LLC., pauses during the ET Global Business Summit in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. The summit runs through Jan. 30. Photographer: Udit Kulshrestha/Bloomberg via Getty Images
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
irs taxes matt egan newsroom vpx
How IRS adjustments may impact your 2023 taxes
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A £1 pound coin is seen alongside US dollar bills on April 4, 2017 in Bath, England.
Here's what a strong US dollar means for you
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
drive thru pantry surprise romero pkg
Watch two sisters get the 'surprise of a lifetime' at this drive-thru food pantry
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNNBusiness  — 

What staffing shortage? One Miami Chick-fil-A owner/operator has been deluged with applications after switching his staff to a three-day, 14-hour workweek.

Justin Lindsey was looking for a novel way to reward workers who were “literally working 70 hours a week, week in and week out,” he recently told QSR magazine.

The popular franchise was profitable and sales were robust but that was coming at the expense of staff burnout. So, early this year, Lindsey cooked up a new recipe for success: overhauling weekly schedules.

Office worker closing laptop STOCK
Adobe Stock

These executives are asking their staff to work less for the same money. Will it pay off?

He divided his staff of 38 — 18 store leaders and 20 frontline employees — into two groups and alternated weekly schedules into three-day blocks of 13- to 14- hour shifts.

The result: 100% retention at the management level and a flood of new job applicants. An opening this fall at the Kendall-neighborhood restaurant drew more than 420 candidates.

The restaurant is just another example of businesses experimenting with non-traditional shifts ever since the pandemic upended the 40-hour workweek.

Although the majority of companies have been reluctant to change, some firms, and even some bosses, have urged flexibility as a way to entice and retain workers by offering them a better work-life balance.

In his restaurant’s case, Lindsey said the three-day workweek allows his staff to plan lives outside of work in advance.

“I think people want to work in this industry,” Lindsey said in the report. “But they want some things to change, and I think that’s what this has shown — is that there are things that if we change it for the better, we’re going to make a lasting impact.” Lindsey could not be reached for comment by CNN.

A three-day workweek is still very rare, but the buzz around a four-day week has been gaining momentum.

In a six-month pilot program in the UK, 3,300 workers across 70 companies agreed to work 80% of their usual weekly hours in exchange for promising to maintain 100% of their productivity. Their pay was unchanged. At the end of this month, the companies will decide whether to keep the program.

A similar test in Iceland was successful. And when Microsoft tried a shorter workweek in Japan in 2019, it found productivity increased up by almost 40%.