Editor’s Note: You can watch season two “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” now on CNNgo and Discovery+.

CNN  — 
spaghetti all'assassina stanley tucci searching for italy origseriesfilms_00021727.png
Tucci: This goes against everything I know about pasta
02:19 - Source: CNN

When Italian chef Celso Laforgia dropped raw pasta into a pan with no water, Stanley Tucci was shocked. Spaghetti all’assassina, or assassin’s pasta has a cultlike following in Bari, Italy.

Baking mishaps

stanley tucci searching for italy pane carasau origseriesfilms_00001319.png
Watch the mishaps as Tucci witnesses traditional breadmaking
00:48 - Source: CNN

Pane carasau is a thin crispy bread dating back to over a 1000 BC. This versatile bread is a staple in Sardinia. But as Tucci watches the bread making process, he witnesses a series of funny mishaps.

World’s best lobster

sardinia lobster stanley tucci searching for italy origseriesfilms_00002630.png
Saltier than the ocean, this region's waters make its lobster some of the world's best
02:23 - Source: CNN

Alghero is world famous for its lobster. It’s so good Queen Elizabeth II herself requested it for her wedding reception.

Wife material

sardinia stanley tucci searching for italy Fregola origseriesfilms_00002717.png
In ancient times if you didn't know fregola, you weren't wife material
00:59 - Source: CNN

Fregola, a couscous-like dish, is a central element in Sardinian cuisine. In ancient times if you didn’t know fregola, you weren’t wife material.

Tasting olive oil

olive oil tasting stanley tucci searching for italy origseriesfilms_00000911.png
Tucci learns the proper way to taste olive oil
00:53 - Source: CNN

The Puglia region of Italy is famous for its fragrant olive oil. Stanely Tucci visited a Puglian olive farm and learned the proper technique for tasting.

Pasta breaking all the rules