Rescue teams work at the scene in Seoul, South Korea, where people were injured in a crowd surge during a Halloween festival. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vows a thorough investigation into one of the country's worst-ever disasters.

At least 154 people were killed and over 100 injured in a crowd surge at packed Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital of Seoul on Saturday.

More than a dozen embassies around the globe have confirmed victims from their country. At least 26 foreign nationals, including two US citizens, are among the dead.

The crush took place in the nightlife district of Itaewon and what caused the surge is not clear, but witnesses say partygoers were packed tightly into narrow streets.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared a period of national mourning.