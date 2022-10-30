Rescue teams work at the scene in Seoul, South Korea, where people were injured in a crowd surge during a Halloween festival. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vows a thorough investigation into one of the country's worst-ever disasters.
In pictures: Seoul Halloween crowd surge
Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

Updated 3:56 AM EDT, Mon October 31, 2022

At least 154 people were killed and over 100 injured in a crowd surge at packed Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital of Seoul on Saturday.

More than a dozen embassies around the globe have confirmed victims from their country. At least 26 foreign nationals, including two US citizens, are among the dead.

The crush took place in the nightlife district of Itaewon and what caused the surge is not clear, but witnesses say partygoers were packed tightly into narrow streets.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared a period of national mourning.

A woman reacts outside the Itaewon subway station.
Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
A victim is transported on a stretcher in the district of Itaewon in Seoul.
Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Onlookers watch the scene after the crowd surge.
Albert Retief/AFP/Getty Images
Onlookers, police and paramedics gather where dozens of people suffered cardiac arrest, in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon.
Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images
A woman holds onto the hand of a person who fell victim to the crowd surge in Seoul.
Albert Retief/AFP/Getty Images
A woman uses a phone near the scene of the crush.
Kim Hong-ji/Reuters
Seoul's mayor Oh Se-hoon visits the scene of the crowd surge.
Kim Hong-ji/Reuters
Rescue workers and firefighters work to help people.
Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap/AP
People comfort each other after the crowd surge.
Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Rescue team members wait with stretchers to remove bodies from the scene.
Kim Hong-ji/Reuters
Belongings of victims are seen after the crowd surge.
Kim Hong-ji/Reuters
Relatives of missing persons wait for updates at the Hannam-dong Community Center in Seoul.
Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images
People watch a live broadcast of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaking to the nation about Saturday's deadly crowd surge.
Ahn Young-joon/AP
People look on as a policeman patrols the scene of the crowd surge.
Kim Hong-ji/Reuters
A man walks next to flowers along the street in remembrance for those who lost their lives to the crowd surge in Seoul.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Relatives of missing people weep at a community service center in Seoul.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Flowers are seen following the deadly accident in Seoul.
Ahn Young-joon/AP
A person pays tribute near the scene of the crowd surge during Halloween festivities, in Seoul.
Kim Hong-ji/Reuters
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Kun-hee hold flowers at a memorial altar for the victims in Seoul on October 31.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
A woman pays tribute at a memorial.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images