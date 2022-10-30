Start your week smart: South Korea, Somalia, Paul Pelosi, Ukraine, Powerball

CNN —

Many loyal readers of 5 Things Sunday look forward to the weekly news quiz, so we have prepared a special Halloween quiz for you while you await the roaming hordes of witches, zombies, princesses and superheroes that will arrive at your door tomorrow night. And no tricks here … you’ll find the weekly news quiz lurking in the shadows below. Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• At least 151 people were killed and dozens more hurt in an apparent crowd surge at packed Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital of Seoul, local officials say.

• At least 100 people were killed after two car bombs exploded near Somalia’s education ministry in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday.

• The man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in the couple’s San Francisco home on Friday is expected to be charged with multiple felonies Monday, according to San Francisco law enforcement officials.

• Russia will suspend its participation in the United Nations-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine after drone attacks on the Crimean city of Sevastopol, the country’s defense ministry announced Saturday.

• One lucky lotto player could be in for a very big treat on Halloween night as the Powerball jackpot grows to an estimated $1 billion, with the next drawing on Monday.

The week ahead

Monday

The Supreme Court is set to hear two major cases concerning race-based affirmative action at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, setting the stage for a landmark opinion that could gut the precedent that allows colleges to consider a student’s race when deciding which students should be admitted.

Tuesday

The now 24-year-old who admitted to killing 17 people in Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018 is scheduled to be formally sentenced. Earlier this month, the jury in the gunman’s death penalty trial recommended that he be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole – a decision that enraged many of the victims’ families. Under Florida law, the judge cannot depart from the jury’s recommendation.

Thursday

CNN will hold the second annual Call to Earth Day – an initiative dedicated to conservation, environmentalism and sustainability. CNN is partnering with schools, organizations and individuals across the world to raise awareness of environmental issues and to engage with conservation education. Help celebrate a planet worth protecting and join us here.

Friday

November 4 is the deadline for former President Donald Trump and his lawyers to submit documents subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. The committee announced earlier this month that it had officially sent a subpoena to Trump ordering him to turn over the documents by Friday and either appear in person or virtually for “one or more days of deposition testimony beginning on or about November 14.”

Saturday

If you still own an alarm clock or a not-so-smart watch, remember to turn it back one hour before you go to bed. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2 a.m. next Sunday (November 6).

Is a (tweet) storm brewing at Twitter?

In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN Business Writer Clare Duffy unpacks what happens now that Elon Musk has finally closed on his deal to buy Twitter. Will former President Donald Trump be allowed back on the platform? Will hate speech run amok? Why should non-Twitter users care? Listen here for answers.

Photos of the week

Check out more moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

Season 2 of HBO’s Emmy-winning show “The White Lotus” premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET. CNN’s Brian Lowry says the second season delivers “another five-star TV experience” as it shifts its mix of rich-people problems and staff struggles to a new island: Sicily. (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

And Netflix launches its new ad-supported subscription plan on Thursday. The new tier will cost $6.99 a month in the US.

In theaters

Academy Award-winners Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins – along with Emmy-winner Jeremy Strong – star in “Armageddon Time,” a coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream from writer/director James Gray.

What’s happening in sports

Baseball

Following a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series Friday, the Houston Astros bounced back to win 5-2 to even up the series in Game 2 on Saturday. Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Monday in Philadelphia.

A note to our readers seeking a deep dive into the world of sports: while we can't possibly feature everyone's favorite sport in this space, Bleacher Report has got your covered.

Quiz time!

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 29% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off

