Start your week smart: South Korea, Somalia, Paul Pelosi, Ukraine, Powerball

By Andrew Torgan, CNN
Published 9:01 AM EDT, Sun October 30, 2022
CNN  — 

Many loyal readers of 5 Things Sunday look forward to the weekly news quiz, so we have prepared a special Halloween quiz for you while you await the roaming hordes of witches, zombies, princesses and superheroes that will arrive at your door tomorrow night. And no tricks here … you’ll find the weekly news quiz lurking in the shadows below. Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• At least 151 people were killed and dozens more hurt in an apparent crowd surge at packed Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital of Seoul, local officials say.

• At least 100 people were killed after two car bombs exploded near Somalia’s education ministry in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday.

• The man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in the couple’s San Francisco home on Friday is expected to be charged with multiple felonies Monday, according to San Francisco law enforcement officials.   

• Russia will suspend its participation in the United Nations-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine after drone attacks on the Crimean city of Sevastopol, the country’s defense ministry announced Saturday.

• One lucky lotto player could be in for a very big treat on Halloween night as the Powerball jackpot grows to an estimated $1 billion, with the next drawing on Monday.

The week ahead

Monday

The Supreme Court is set to hear two major cases concerning race-based affirmative action at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, setting the stage for a landmark opinion that could gut the precedent that allows colleges to consider a student’s race when deciding which students should be admitted.

Tuesday

The now 24-year-old who admitted to killing 17 people in Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018 is scheduled to be formally sentenced. Earlier this month, the jury in the gunman’s death penalty trial recommended that he be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole – a decision that enraged many of the victims’ families. Under Florida law, the judge cannot depart from the jury’s recommendation.

Thursday

CNN will hold the second annual Call to Earth Day – an initiative dedicated to conservation, environmentalism and sustainability. CNN is partnering with schools, organizations and individuals across the world to raise awareness of environmental issues and to engage with conservation education. Help celebrate a planet worth protecting and join us here.

Friday

November 4 is the deadline for former President Donald Trump and his lawyers to submit documents subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. The committee announced earlier this month that it had officially sent a subpoena to Trump ordering him to turn over the documents by Friday and either appear in person or virtually for “one or more days of deposition testimony beginning on or about November 14.”

Saturday

If you still own an alarm clock or a not-so-smart watch, remember to turn it back one hour before you go to bed. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2 a.m. next Sunday (November 6). 

Is a (tweet) storm brewing at Twitter?

In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN Business Writer Clare Duffy unpacks what happens now that Elon Musk has finally closed on his deal to buy Twitter. Will former President Donald Trump be allowed back on the platform? Will hate speech run amok? Why should non-Twitter users care? Listen here for answers.

Photos of the week

Britain's King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak to Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday, October 25. The King invited Sunak, the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party, to become prime minister and form a new government.
Aaron Chown/Pool/AP
Firefighters work at an oil storage facility that was shelled in Shakhtarsk, a town in Russian-controlled Ukraine, on Thursday, October 27.
Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
New England quarterback Mac Jones slides and accidentally kicks Chicago safety Jaquan Brisker in the groin during an NFL game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Monday, October 24. Later on in the drive, Brisker got his revenge with an impressive one-handed interception, and Chicago went on to win 33-14. See the best photos from the 2022 NFL season.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
People cry while listening to a victim of domestic violence give a speech during a rally in Bucharest, Romania, on Sunday, October 23. The rally was meant to raise awareness about violence and prejudice against women in Romanian society.
Andreea Alexandru/AP
This image, taken from a video posted on the Twitter account of billionaire Elon Musk, shows Musk carrying a sink as he enters Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday, October 26. He wrote, "Entering Twitter HQ -- let that sink in!" He eventually completed his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, a source familiar with the deal told CNN on Thursday, putting the world's richest man in charge of one of the world's most influential social media platforms.
Twitter account of Elon Musk/AFP/Getty Images
Chinese leader Xi Jinping, right, talks to former leader Hu Jintao as Hu was unexpectedly led out of the closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress in Beijing on Saturday, October 22. The circumstances surrounding Hu's exit were not clear. On his way out, Hu appeared to say something to Xi and then patted Premier Li Keqiang on the shoulder. Both Xi and Li appeared to nod. It was not clear what Xi said in reply. China's official Xinhua news agency tweeted in English that Hu "insisted on attending" the closing ceremony despite his poor health and was escorted out after feeling unwell. However, within China, where Twitter is blocked, the incident was not mentioned. The next day, Xi formally stepped into his norm-breaking third term as he revealed a new leadership team stacked with loyal allies.
Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images
Diana Kovalonok, left, and Angelina Damiano sing along to one of Taylor Swift's songs while attending a listening party in Chicago for Swift's new album, "Midnights" on Thursday, October 20.
Chris Sweda/TNS/Chicago Tribune/Getty Images
A woman prays at the Veda Mandir Hindu temple in Bolton, England, on the first day of Diwali on Monday, October 24. Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism. The holiday also has significance for Sikhs and Jains, and it is celebrated in countries with South Asian diasporas. See Diwali celebrations around the world.
Danny Lawson/PA Images/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden receives an updated Covid-19 booster at the White House on Tuesday, October 25. He urged all eligible Americans to do the same and pressed Congress to provide more pandemic response funding as the nation heads toward a potential winter case surge.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Pigeons are silhouetted during a partial solar eclipse in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 25.
Altaf Qadri/AP
Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins celebrates on Sunday, October 23, after the Phillies defeated San Diego to win the National League pennant and book a spot in the World Series.
Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports
Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump, leaves federal court in Washington, DC, after he was sentenced to four months in prison on Friday, October 21. Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the January 6 committee investigating last year's attack on the US Capitol. Bannon does not have to serve his sentence until the appeals process plays out.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Bodybuilders compete during the Miss United Kingdom contest in Gateshead, England, on Sunday, October 23.
Lee Smith/Reuters
Houston Astros celebrate Sunday, October 23, after they swept the New York Yankees to win the American League and head to the World Series.
Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports
The Portuguese word for democracy is written on a pedestrian bridge in São Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday, October 26. The country's presidential runoff is scheduled for Sunday.
Matias Delacroix/AP
Liusba Grajales, left, puts makeup on her daughter Ainhoa as her partner, Lisset Diaz Vallejo, gets ready for their wedding in Santa Clara, Cuba, on Friday, October 21. Cuba legalized same-sex marriage last month.
Ismael Francisco/AP
Flocks of sheep are herded through the streets of Madrid on Sunday, October 23. Shepherds guided sheep and goats through the city center in defense of ancient grazing and migration rights that are increasingly threatened by urban sprawl.
Oscar del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, left, debates Mehmet Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, October 25. Both men are running for the US Senate, and the tight race could decide which party controls the Senate after the midterm election.
Greg Nash/The Hill/NewsNation
Pro wrestlers Fuwa-chan and Saya Kamitani face off during the "Stardom" event in Tokyo on Sunday, October 23.
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images
People view the illuminated artwork "Evanescent," by Atelier Sisu, during the River of Light festival in Liverpool, England, on Thursday, October 20.
Chris Furlong/Getty Images
Coal miner Michael McGuire sits with his son Easton at a University of Kentucky basketball scrimmage that was played in Pikeville, Kentucky, on Saturday, October 22. The photo went viral after Kentucky head coach John Calipari tweeted it. McGuire told CNN affiliate WKYT that he only had about 45 minutes to get to the game when he got off work and he didn't want to miss his son's first basketball experience. He later got to talk with Calipari, who invited him and his family to a VIP experience at the team's home arena in Lexington.
Courtesy Sue Kinneer
Mount Fuji, Japan's tallest mountain, is seen behind residential buildings in Tokyo on Wednesday, October 26.
Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images
Former US President Donald Trump tees off at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami on Thursday, October 27. It was the day before the club was set to host a LIV Golf tournament.
Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images
Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions in eastern Ukraine using a US-supplied howitzer on Sunday, October 23.
Libkos/AP
Giorgia Meloni, Italy's new Prime Minister, attends a debate ahead of a confidence vote in Rome on Wednesday, October 26. The Senate voted 115-79 in favor of her government.
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
Sarah Beth Baker, left, helps other volunteers position her 1,080-pound pumpkin at the Pumpkin House in Kenova, West Virginia, on Wednesday, October 26.
Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch/AP
Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catches a touchdown during an NFL game against Atlanta on Sunday, October 23. Cincinnati won 35-17.
Jeff Dean/AP
Young ballet students perform in Havana, Cuba, during the opening gala of the Alicia Alonso International Ballet Festival on Thursday, October 20.
Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters
US President Joe Biden, left, and members of the Secret Service walk to their motorcade after stepping off Air Force One in Philadelphia on Thursday, October 20. Biden was heading to a reception for Senate hopeful John Fetterman.
Patrick Semansky/AP
A Hindu devotee lights an oil lamp at a Diwali ceremony in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Monday, October 24. See last week in 30 photos.
Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Check out more moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

Season 2 of HBO’s Emmy-winning show “The White Lotus” premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET. CNN’s Brian Lowry says the second season delivers “another five-star TV experience” as it shifts its mix of rich-people problems and staff struggles to a new island: Sicily. (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

And Netflix launches its new ad-supported subscription plan on Thursday. The new tier will cost $6.99 a month in the US.

In theaters

Academy Award-winners Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins – along with Emmy-winner Jeremy Strong – star in “Armageddon Time,” a coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream from writer/director James Gray.

What’s happening in sports

Baseball

Following a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series Friday, the Houston Astros bounced back to win 5-2 to even up the series in Game 2 on Saturday. Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Monday in Philadelphia.

Quiz time!

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 29% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off

Who you gonna call?

If you see any ghosts or a giant marshmallow man tomorrow night, you know who to call! Bonus points for every ’80s-era celebrity cameo you can identify. (Click here to view)