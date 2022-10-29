CNN —

Dozens of people in South Korea’s capital of Seoul are receiving medical assistance after an incident during Halloween festivities in the city, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Yonhap reported that people suffered from “cardiac arrest,” attributing fire authorities.

Police have closed off the area in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood and social media videos are showing people lying in the streets.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sent a disaster medical assistance team to the Halloween incident in Seoul’s Itaewon, according to the presidential office.

The president also ordered authorities to secure emergency beds in hospitals nearby and to implement swift rescue operations and treatment, presidential spokesman Lee Jae-Myung said in a briefing.

Yoon was in an emergency meeting regarding the situation, the office said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.