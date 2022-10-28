CNN —

Powerball game leaders have increased the jackpot estimate to $825 million for Saturday night’s drawing after “strong” ticket sales across the country, according to a news release from the Multi-State Lottery Association.

“If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will rank as the second largest jackpot in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history,” the release read.

The drawing will take place at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee at 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, according to the release.

“Saturday’s jackpot has grown to be Powerball’s largest prize so far this year. The jackpot was last hit on August 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $206.9 million jackpot. Since then, the jackpot run has 36 drawings in a row with no grand prize winner,” the release read. “If the jackpot eludes players for a 37th time on Saturday, the jackpot is estimated to reach an annuitized $1 billion for the following drawing on Monday, Oct. 31.”

According to the release, Powerball currently holds the world record for the largest jackpot, which was set in 2016.

“The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee,” the release read.