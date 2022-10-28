CNN —

A Miami Beach, Florida, condominium building was evacuated Thursday after a structural inspection, with residents given just hours to leave.

City officials posted an unsafe structure notice on the Port Royale building and said damage to a concrete beam in the parking garage prompted the order for residents to leave immediately, CNN affiliate WPLG.

The order comes more than a year after 98 people were killed in nearby Surfside when a large portion of the Champlain Towers South building collapsed in the middle of the night.

Photos in an inspection report of the Miami Beach building evacuated this week show evidence of structural damage and water leaking near electrical junctions, according to the document provided to WPLG.

Inspectors said it is estimated repair work will take 10 days before the building would be ready for another inspection to see if residents can return, the report states.