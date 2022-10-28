Waves break in front of a destroyed amusement park in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, on October 31, 2012, days after Superstorm Sandy devastated the region.

Superstorm Sandy made landfall over New Jersey on October 29, 2012.

The storm surge destroyed homes, ripped apart piers on the Jersey Shore and inundated subway and highway tunnels in New York. Nearly 8 million people lost power across 15 states and Washington, DC.

Sandy was responsible for at least 72 deaths in the United States and caused an estimated $81.9 billion in damages. It was the fourth-costliest US storm behind Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and hurricanes Harvey and Maria in 2017, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In New York, the Queens neighborhood of Breezy Point lost scores of homes to a fire that erupted at the height of the storm as other houses within a few blocks were washed away.

"In all honesty, it looks like a war zone," Breezy Point resident Mike Long said. "It looks like during the night that fighter planes or bombers came through and just bombed the entire area. It just looks terrible."