In pictures: Remembering Superstorm Sandy, 10 years on
Waves break in front of a destroyed amusement park in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, on October 31, 2012, days after Superstorm Sandy devastated the region.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Updated 4:41 PM EDT, Fri October 28, 2022

Superstorm Sandy made landfall over New Jersey on October 29, 2012.

The storm surge destroyed homes, ripped apart piers on the Jersey Shore and inundated subway and highway tunnels in New York. Nearly 8 million people lost power across 15 states and Washington, DC.

Sandy was responsible for at least 72 deaths in the United States and caused an estimated $81.9 billion in damages. It was the fourth-costliest US storm behind Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and hurricanes Harvey and Maria in 2017, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In New York, the Queens neighborhood of Breezy Point lost scores of homes to a fire that erupted at the height of the storm as other houses within a few blocks were washed away.

"In all honesty, it looks like a war zone," Breezy Point resident Mike Long said. "It looks like during the night that fighter planes or bombers came through and just bombed the entire area. It just looks terrible."

After being removed from a flooded home in Seaside Heights, old photographs are laid out on the hood of a car to dry on November 25, 2012.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Theresa Goddard is overwhelmed while discussing her living conditions in Brooklyn, New York, on November 8, 2012. She and many other residents of the Red Hook public housing projects remained without electricity, heat and running water.
John Moore/Getty Images
The remains of a destroyed home are seen in Union Beach, New Jersey, on November 8, 2012.
Ken Cedeno/Corbis/Getty Images
Eight-year-old Michael Fischkelta lays on a cot with his mother, Jenifer Wilson, at a Red Cross evacuation shelter that was set up in a high school gymnasium in Toms River, New Jersey, on November 5, 2012.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Chris Santos looks through a hole in the partially collapsed basement wall of an oceanfront home in Belmar, New Jersey, on November 4, 2012.
Mel Evans/AP
A woman carrying groceries passes a group of National Guardsmen as they march down a street in Manhattan on November 3, 2012.
John Minchillo/AP
Eddie Liu uses a broom to clean up mud and water from a flooded laundromat in the Coney Island neighborhood of New York on November 2, 2012.
Lucas Jackson/Reuters
An American flag flies above burned-out homes in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York, on November 1, 2012. More than 100 homes were destroyed by a fire during Superstorm Sandy.
David Handschuh/New York Daily News/Getty Images
The Army National Guard unloads water at a distribution center in New York on November 1, 2012.
Allison Joyce/Getty Images
High winds and water caused the devastating fire that burned down homes in Breezy Point, a beach community in the Rockaways.
Orjan F. Ellingvag/Corbis/Getty Images
An aerial view of Manhattan reveals a widespread power outage on November 1, 2012.
Iwan Baan/Getty Images
A man surveys damage in Queens on October 31, 2012.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
President Barack Obama and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie comfort victims while visiting a neighborhood in Brigantine, New Jersey, on October 31, 2012.
Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
People walk near the remains of burned homes in Breezy Point on October 31, 2012.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Taxis sit in a flooded lot in Hoboken, New Jersey, on October 30, 2012, the day after Sandy made landfall.
Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images
Kim Johnson inspects damage around her apartment building in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on October 30, 2012.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Virgen Perez and her husband, Nelson Rodriguez, look around their flooded home in Atlantic City on October 30, 2012. They stayed on the second floor of their home during the storm.
Seth Wenig/AP
A Coast Guard helicopter flies over New York's Central Park on October 30, 2012.
Michael Heiman/Getty Images
Robert Connolly embraces his wife, Laura, as they look out at the remains of the home owned by Laura's parents in Breezy Point on October 30, 2012.
Mark Lennihan/AP
Floodwaters rush into an underground parking garage in New York on October 29, 2012.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Dark clouds are seen over the Manhattan skyline on October 29, 2012.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images