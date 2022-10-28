Elon Musk pauses and looks down as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Elon Musk just bought Twitter. Here are the winners and losers
01:46 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 16 videos
Elon Musk pauses and looks down as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Elon Musk just bought Twitter. Here are the winners and losers
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Ai-Da Robot, the world's first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist, appears at a photo call in a committee room in the House of Lords on October 11, 2022 in London, England. AI-Da Robot will deliver her maiden speech to members of the Lords Communications and Digital Committee in the House of Lords. She explores the theme of whether creativity in the UK is under attack from technology and also the role of machine learning, machine creativity and Artificial Intelligence within the UK's creative industries. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Robot artist Ai-Da reset while speaking to UK politicians
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
twitchcon injuries foam pit lenovo
Video: Shallow foam pit injures at least three at Twitchcon gaming convention
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
meta quest pro 2
Watch: Meta's new VR headset tracks facial features in mixed reality
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BookTok1
The rise of #BookTok: How this social media trend helps to sell books
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
babcock solar town weir pkg vpx
See why this Florida town survived Ian unscathed
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NightCap100622_Clip3SupremereCourt_16x9
Supreme Court to rule on how we use the internet
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
google pixel 7 visually impaired
New Google Pixel features help visually impaired take selfies
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Google Japan
Google Japan builds stick keyboard more than 5-feet long
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cloud pet
Software engineer built fake cloud as pet
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Tesla robot dancing
Video: Tesla debuts robot 'Optimus' that can dance and water plants
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20190319-google-game-controller-GFX
Google is shutting down Stadia. CNN previewed the gaming platform in 2019
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
samsung artist fridge
This refrigerator wants to turn drab kitchen appliances into art
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
amazon halo rise
Check out Amazon's new sleep tracker and Kindle you can write on
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
robot carrera cassie agilityrobotics oregon tecnologia clix_00000000.png
Video: Half human-looking robot breaks speed record
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN Business  — 

The three top Twitter executives whom Elon Musk fired Thursday will walk out the door with about $187 million of Musk’s money.

Former CEO Parag Agrawal, former CFO Ned Segal and former Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde were ousted after Musk took control of the company late Thursday, according to a source familiar with the situation.

They would have received a large chunk of that money even if they had stayed on board under the new ownership – they and other shareholders will receive payouts from Musk after he bought their shares for $54.20 each.

Fired Twitter executives Ned Segal, left, Parag Agrawal, center, and Vijaya Gadda, right, leave the company with $187 million of Elon Musk's money.
Fired Twitter executives Ned Segal, left, Parag Agrawal, center, and Vijaya Gadda, right, leave the company with $187 million of Elon Musk's money.
Kevin Dietsch/David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Agrawal, who only assumed the CEO title a little less than a year ago, had the smallest stock holdings of the three: 155,000 shares worth $8.4 million at the price Musk paid. Segal will get $22 million for the 406,000 shares he owns while Gadde will walk away with $34.8 million for her 642,000 shares.

But they also receive “Golden Parachute Compensation” in the merger agreement approved by shareholders. That includes a year’s base pay – $1 million for Agrawal and $600,000 each for Segal and Gadde. They also will get a year of health insurance, worth about $73,000 among the three.

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., departs from court for the SolarCity trial in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., on Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk was cool but combative as he testified in a Delaware courtroom that Tesla Inc.'s more than $2 billion acquisition of SolarCity in 2016 wasn't a bailout of the struggling solar provider. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., departs from court for the SolarCity trial in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., on Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk was cool but combative as he testified in a Delaware courtroom that Tesla Inc.'s more than $2 billion acquisition of SolarCity in 2016 wasn't a bailout of the struggling solar provider. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Elon Musk's bumpy road to owning Twitter: A timeline

The most lucrative part by far is the accelerated vesting of stock they stood to receive in the future but had not yet qualified for. That will end up being worth $56.4 million for Agrawal, $43.8 million for Segal and $19.4 million for Gadde. Agrawal and Segal get the accelerated vesting of all of their shares while Gadde gets accelerated vesting of only half of her shares.

Added up, the parachute payments come to $121.8 million. Add on the $65.2 million for the purchase of the shares they already own and you get $187 million.