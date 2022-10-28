CNN —

Tom Brady is used to setting new records but he wouldn’t have wanted this one.

The 45-year-old became the most sacked quarterback in NFL history during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 27-22 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Brady was sacked twice at the end of the first half to initially equal and then break the record previously held by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

In truth, it’s hardly surprising that Brady is the most sacked quarterback in NFL history since he’s been playing in the league for over two decades and it does little to dent his astonishing legacy in the sport.

Perhaps more concerning for the seven-time Super Bowl champion is that the Bucs have now lost three games in a row, the first time that’s happened in Brady’s storied career since 2002.

It marks a new low in a difficult season for both Brady and the Buccaneers.

“I don’t think you can erase what happened the last eight weeks,” a dejected Brady, who threw for a touchdown in the defeat, told reporters after the game.

“We’ve gotta dig deep, see what we’re all about, come to work, try to improve and give ourselves a better chance to win.”

Justin Houston sacks Brady during the second quarter on Thursday. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Despite a nightmare season since coming out of retirement in March, Brady has reaffirmed his commitment to the Bucs amid rumors a second retirement was imminent.

His performances on the field, though, have not been what we’ve come to expect from arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time but he’s not being helped by his team.

Between struggling connections with his offensive weapons, a porous offensive line and a faltering running game, the problems are mounting for the franchise.

They had held a 10-3 lead at the end of the first-half on Thursday but the Ravens took full control in the second.

​​”We just didn’t play well enough to win,” Brady added.

On the other side, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continued his streak of solid performances, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for almost 50 yards in the victory which improves Baltimore’s record to 5-3.