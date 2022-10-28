Houston's Kyle Tucker smashes a solo home run in the second inning to open the scoring in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, October 28. He later hit a three-run blast in the third inning to give the Astros a 5-0 lead.
In pictures: The 2022 World Series
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Updated 9:37 PM EDT, Fri October 28, 2022

The World Series is underway with the Houston Astros hosting the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the Fall Classic.

This is the fourth World Series in six years for the Astros, who won it all in 2017 but lost last year to the Atlanta Braves. They come in as the favorite, having finished with the regular season with 106 wins — the second-most in baseball. They also went undefeated in the American League playoffs, sweeping the Seattle Mariners and then the New York Yankees to win the pennant.

Playing the underdog role are the Phillies, who were a wild card team in the National League and finished third in their division this year with a record of 87-75. They started the NL playoffs as the sixth seed, but they knocked off the St. Louis Cardinals, the defending champion Braves and then the San Diego Padres.

Tucker celebrates in the dugout after hitting his second home run of the night.
Eric Gay/AP
Philadelphia's Brandon Marsh reacts after being called out on strikes in the third inning.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Houston starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the first inning of Game 1. He started hot, retiring the first nine batters he faced.
Eric Gay/AP
Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins stands in the on-deck circle during Game 1.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Phillies star Bryce Harper, the MVP of the National League Championship Series, wears Phillie Phanatic gear as he stands for the National Anthem on Friday.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Fans show love for Houston star Jose Altuve on Friday.
David J. Phillip/AP
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, who is from the Houston area, gives the "play ball" announcement before Game 1.
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos/Getty Images
Teams line up for the National Anthem ahead of Game 1.
Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
Altuve, second from left, smiles with teammate Jeremy Peña before Game 1.
Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports
A Phillies fan enjoys the pregame atmosphere at Minute Maid Park.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images