Houston's Kyle Tucker smashes a solo home run in the second inning to open the scoring in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, October 28. He later hit a three-run blast in the third inning to give the Astros a 5-0 lead.

The World Series is underway with the Houston Astros hosting the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the Fall Classic.

This is the fourth World Series in six years for the Astros, who won it all in 2017 but lost last year to the Atlanta Braves. They come in as the favorite, having finished with the regular season with 106 wins — the second-most in baseball. They also went undefeated in the American League playoffs, sweeping the Seattle Mariners and then the New York Yankees to win the pennant.

Playing the underdog role are the Phillies, who were a wild card team in the National League and finished third in their division this year with a record of 87-75. They started the NL playoffs as the sixth seed, but they knocked off the St. Louis Cardinals, the defending champion Braves and then the San Diego Padres.