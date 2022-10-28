CNN —

Former US Capitol Police officer Michael Riley was found guilty of obstruction on Friday for deleting his own Facebook message telling a friend to remove portions of a post that person made about entering the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

But the jury in Washington, DC, couldn’t reach a verdict on a second obstruction count Riley faced for suggesting to the Facebook friend that he take down parts of his post, a move that federal prosecutors had alleged hampered their criminal investigation.

The judge declared a mistrial on the second charge.

This story is breaking and will be updated.