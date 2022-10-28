CNN —

In a year when they are hoping for a red wave, Republicans have set their sights on defeating Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in their quest to gain control of the Senate chamber. On Friday night, Bennet engaged in a fast-paced and testy final debate with moderate GOP rival Joe O’Dea, who has distanced himself from former President Donald Trump as he has blamed Democrats for inflation and an energy policy that “straps working Americans.”

Bennet, a Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for the White House in 2020, is facing a tougher than expected challenge from O’Dea, a construction company CEO and first-time candidate. Inside Elections currently rates the race as “Likely Democratic.”

In a year when many Republican candidates clinched their primaries by showing their fealty to Trump, O’Dea is the rare GOP contender who has been eager to flex his independence from the former president.

Things got heated during the Friday night matchup at Colorado State University in Fort Collins as both Bennet and O’Dea sought to win over undecided independent voters in their state, which President Joe Biden won by 13 percentage points. At one point, Bennet repeatedly blasted O’Dea for what said were inaccuracies about the number of bills he has passed: “You’re a liar Joe,” he said. “You’re a liar.” He also sought to cast O’Dea as an opportunist who would make policy decisions to curry favor with wealthy Americans.

But O’Dea said in his closing argument that the election “is a referendum on Joe Biden and his economy.”

Here are takeaways from their matchup:

Bennet seeks distance from Biden

Biden’s approval ratings have been a drag on many Democratic candidates and Bennet came prepared with examples of areas where he would distance himself from the president.

Bennet, for example, said he disagreed with Biden’s approach to student loan debt forgiveness, saying the president should have been more targeted with effort to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for those earning less than $125,000 per year.

“I don’t think he should’ve done it the way he did it,” Bennet said. “It wasn’t nearly what I thought they should do, which is do it for the people that need it the most – the poorest people in our country that have that debt. … I just think it’s wrong for them to do it that way,” Bennet said.

Bennet repeatedly tried to tie O’Dea to Trump

Even though O’Dea has distanced himself from Trump, Bennet repeatedly sought to remind the audience that O’Dea voted for the former President.

As he touted his own record pushing for a bipartisan compromise to address the country’s immigration issues as part of the “Gang of 8,” he pivoted to an attack on O’Dea for voting for Trump in 2016 and 2020.

“I didn’t vote for a President who made it impossible for us to get anything done on immigration,” Bennet said. “Joe O’Dea voted for that president twice.”

O’Dea rebuffed that jab: “A lot of talking. We are hearing a lot of talking. You have been talking for 13 years and you haven’t got it done. Michael Bennet doesn’t deliver results. What he does is vote with Joe Biden 98% of the time,” O’Dea said. “And the result is an economy that’s trash.”

The moderator, at one point, asked O’Dea – who recently told CNN’s Dana Bash that he would “actively” oppose the former President if he ran for the White House in 2024 – whether he stood by his previous statements that he’d still vote for Trump if he’s the 2024 Republican nominee.

“I said what I said,” O’Dea replied. “I’m a contractor, not a politician.”

Bennet didn’t let that opportunity slip away. He noted that O’Dea voted for Trump “after children were separated from their parents at the border” and after the former president said there were “good people” on both sides after violence erupted at a gathering of White supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“What changed?” Bennet directly asked O’Dea, that would lead him to say that he would still support Trump in 2024 after all his criticism of the former president.

“Well, I started thinking about Joe Biden serving another four years and you serving another six years and I gotta tell you, it’s terrifying,” O’Dea said. “Working Americans here, need a voice. I’ll be the voice of reason that says, ‘You know what, we need to be disciplined. We need to do what’s right for Colorado instead of just hanging with my party 98% of the time.’”