CNN —

There has been a nationwide surge in respiratory illnesses, especially in children.

It’s putting a strain on hospitals, which are seeing a rise in flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a cold virus that can come with severe disease in young children and older adults.

Parents of younger children, how are you dealing with this? How have RSV and flu affected your and your children’s lives on top of Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses?

Whether your child has been sick, your child’s schooling or your worklife has been interrupted or you’re anxious and overwhelmed, we’d like to hear from you. Or, if you have another story in this arena, please share.

