CNN —

Niall Horan is going to have a busy 2023.

The former One Direction singer took to Twitter to announce he has new music and a tour coming in the near future.

“I’m back. I’ve got new music coming in the new year that I’m really proud of, and I appreciate you being so patient with me while I’ve done it,” Horan said in a video posted Thursday.

LOVERS. I GOT NEWS FOR YA pic.twitter.com/40w9xoW42g — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 27, 2022

The upcoming album will be his third studio album. Horan did not give a release date or reveal an album title.

Horan will also make appearances at multiple music festivals around the world next year.

“Something that I’ve wanted to do forever is festivals, and I’ve never really had the opportunity to do it,” he said. “I think we will be announcing some festivals in the next couple of days and weeks and months for next year, which I’m really excited about.”

He ended his message with, “Can’t wait to see you soon… See you in the New Year.”

Horan is currently filming “The Voice” Season 23, where he is a coach. He joins Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper on the competition show.