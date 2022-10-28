biden saudi crown prince split
US-Saudi oil spat intensifies
03:07 - Source: CNN
Oil and Energy 16 videos
biden saudi crown prince split
US-Saudi oil spat intensifies
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth climate change
This is what Chevron's CEO thinks about climate change
05:30
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
high utility bill
'I can't withstand the heat': Americans behind on utility bills face extreme weather
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap inflation 4x3
Inflation is cooling but prices are still painfully high
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria. - The facility mainly receives Russian imports, but takes also shipments of gas from Norway and some other countries. These supplies are re-routed to consumption centers in Austria and in Europe via a number of pipeline systems running in various directions. The Baumgarten hub consists of gas reception, metering and testing facilities. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)
EU countries agree to reduce gas consumption to prep for winter
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail iea director 1
IEA director says Europe needs to lower gas consumption to prepare for winter
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The sun rises behind the pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Monday, July 11, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21, 2022, for routine work. The operator said the gas flow was reduced progressively starting at 6 a.m.
Nord Stream 1 makes Europe more reliant on Russian gas. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bruno le maire ctw 0719
French finance minister says country prepping for cutoff of Russian gas supply
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
amanpour peter szijjarto
Hungarian foreign minister on why the country is still buying Russian energy
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gas price explainer
Three reasons gas prices are expected to stay high
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Christine Romans
'Not acceptable': Biden calls out oil refinery profit margin in letter
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden putin SPLIT 0220
Fact-checking Biden's claim that Putin shares blame for inflation
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gas prices affil vpx screengrab
Hear why this gas station owner is selling gas at a loss
01:17
Now playing
- Source: KTVK/KPHO
An ExxonMobil gas pump is seen on February 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
This is what determines the price of gas
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
oecd secretary general mathias cormann
OECD secretary-general explains global cost of the Russian oil embargo
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
How gas prices and inflation could impact midterm elections
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN Business  — 

The relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia is one of the most important on the planet. And lately, it’s also been one of the most awkward.

Angry officials in Washington vowed “consequences” after Saudi-led OPEC sharply cut oil production earlier this month, driving up pump prices just weeks before the midterm elections.

US lawmakers are threatening steps that were unthinkable not long ago, including banning weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and unleashing the Justice Department to file a lawsuit against the country and other OPEC members for collusion.

WILMINGTON, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: An oil refinery displays an American flag on September 21, 2022 in Wilmington, California. Gas prices have increased for the first time in almost 100 days. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images)
WILMINGTON, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: An oil refinery displays an American flag on September 21, 2022 in Wilmington, California. Gas prices have increased for the first time in almost 100 days. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images)
Allison Dinner/Getty Images

America's emergency oil stockpile is at a 38-year low but it's still got firepower left

Riyadh has been caught off guard by the thirst for revenge from US politicians. And Saudi officials are hinting at payback – including dumping US debt – that could have huge ripple effects in financial markets and the real economy.

Neither side is even trying to hide the tension. After a top Saudi official suggested the kingdom has decided to be the more mature party, a top White House official responded by saying, “It’s not like some high school romance here.”

What happens next is critical.

If this decades-old relationship devolves into a full-blown break-up, there could be enormous consequences for the world economy, not to mention international security.

“This is a new low. We have seen a degradation in the US-Saudi relationship for years but this is the worst it’s been,” said Clayton Allen, director at the Eurasia Group.

So much for that secret deal

The spat is linked to one of the biggest sore spots among voters during the Biden era: Inflation and high gas prices.

After trying and failing to persuade OPEC to ramp up oil production, President Joe Biden reversed his 2020 campaign promise to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” over its human rights record. Biden visited Saudi Arabia over the summer and even fist-bumped Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

US officials thought they reached a secret deal with Saudi Arabia to finally boost supply of oil through the end of the year, The New York Times reported this week.

They were wrong.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, responded by increasing oil production by a measly 100,000 barrels per day – the smallest increase in its history. The move was widely viewed as a “slap in the face” of the Biden administration.

Shoppers carry bags in San Francisco, California, US, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. US consumer confidence rose for a second month in September to the highest since April, indicating a strong job market and lower gas prices are contributing to more optimistic views of the economy.
Shoppers carry bags in San Francisco, California, US, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. US consumer confidence rose for a second month in September to the highest since April, indicating a strong job market and lower gas prices are contributing to more optimistic views of the economy.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Don't expect the bounce-back in the US economy to quiet recession calls

What came next was worse.

In early October, OPEC+ announced plans to slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day – a move that briefly drove up oil and gasoline prices at a time of high inflation and infuriated US politicians.

“Neither side seems to understand each other,” Allen said. “Riyadh underestimated the severity of the US backlash. And the US assumed we had an unspoken agreement.”

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, described the move as “unprecedented” and “unfortunate” in an interview with CNN International on Thursday.

“When the global economy was on the brink of a global recession, they decided to push the prices up,” Birol said.

Saudi official accuses US of manipulating markets

The tensions haven’t eased, and officials from both sides have sharpened their criticism of each other in recent days. In one telling episode, a top Saudi minister went from defending Biden’s energy strategy to slamming it.

During the OPEC+ press conference in early October, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman seemed to praise Biden’s decision to release unprecedented amount of emergency oil reserves from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“I wouldn’t call it a distortion. Actually, it was done in the right time,” Prince Abdulaziz told reporters. “If it didn’t happen, I’m sure that things might be different than what it is today.”

Flash forward three weeks, and that same Saudi minister sang a very different tune.

“People are depleting their emergency stocks, had depleted it, used it as a mechanism to manipulate markets while its profound purpose was to mitigate a shortage of supply,” Prince Abdulaziz said during a conference in Saudi Arabia this week. “However, it is my profound duty to make it clear to the world that losing emergency stock may become painful in the months to come.”

The criticism is noteworthy, especially given that OPEC openly manipulates markets in many ways by withholding supply to support prices.

OPEC is unpopular

The risk is that the tension devolves into a tit-for-tat cycle of retaliation that undermines global economic stability, or whatever economic stability there is at the moment.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have stepped up their calls to enact NOPEC (No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels) legislation that would empower the Justice Department to go after OPEC nations on antitrust grounds. Although NOPEC isn’t new, it seems more possible now than at any point in recent memory. Eurasia Group pegs a 30% chance of NOPEC enactment and a 45% chance of a watered-down version of the bill.

“You can’t overstate how upset a huge number of lawmakers are,” said Allen.

Lawmakers aren’t only upset, they realize OPEC is not exactly endearing itself to voters.

“This is popular. American sentiment is anti-Saudi. This now has domestic political utility for American politicians. That’s where we are now,” said Karen Young, senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy. “NOPEC would be harder to veto than in the past.”

Could Saudi Arabia dump US debt?

Saudi Arabia could respond to penalties from Washington with drastic steps of their own, ratcheting up the conflict further.

Saudi officials have privately warned that the kingdom could sell US Treasury bonds if Congress passes NOPEC, The Wall Street Journal reported this week, citing people familiar with the matter.

At a minimum, dumping US debt would create uncertainty in markets at an already-perilous moment. A fire sale would drive up Treasury rates, destabilizing markets and raising borrowing costs for families and businesses.

And of course, Saudi Arabia’s own holdings would be damaged in such a fire sale.

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic candidate for US Senator John Fetterman speaks to supporters at a "Get Out the Vote" rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on October 26, 2022.
Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic candidate for US Senator John Fetterman speaks to supporters at a "Get Out the Vote" rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on October 26, 2022.
Branden Eastwood/AFP/Getty Images

Fetterman slams Big Oil for surging profits and failure to invest in new supply

Saudi Arabia is sitting on roughly $119 billion of US debt, according to Treasury Department data, making it the world’s 16th largest holder of Treasuries.

Another risk is that Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC+, could remove further supply from world oil markets – or at least refuse to respond to future price spikes as the West continues to crack down on Russia.

Further curbs on OPEC supply would lift gasoline prices and worsen inflation, raising already-high recession risks.

All of this explains why a full-blown breakdown in relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia may be the last thing the fragile economy needs right now.