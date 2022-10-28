This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Moon Pod bean bag chairs, discounted Homesick Candles and savings on Outdoor Voices. All that and more below.

Outdoor Voices Halloween Sale Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices has long been one of our top picks for activewear, loungewear and even outdoor gear. Right now is a great time to shop the beloved brand, because everything is 25% off sitewide with code HALLOWEEN25 at checkout. Now through Oct. 31, shop bestselling styles like the Exercise Dress, the Hudson Skort, the Doing Things Bra and more at solid discounts.

Sephora Holiday Savings Event Sephora Sephora sales don’t come often, but when they do, they’re good. Starting today, the beauty retailer is kicking off its Holiday Savings Event with huge deals on skin care, makeup, hair care and more. Rouge members can access the sale today and get 20% off, and other tiers can take advantage of savings next week. Plus, Sephora’s in-house makeup collection is 30% off for everyone — whether you’re an official Insider or not. Just be sure to use code SAVINGS to snag these offers.

Editor Favorite Moon Pod 25% off sitewide Amazon Moon Pod’s bean bag chairs are a huge upgrade from the flimsy options of your childhood. Designed to mimic the sensations of flotation therapy, these chairs just do that. Whether you’re sitting, reclining or lying on it, the Moon Pod is ultra supportive, conforming to your body and every readjustment you make. Now through Nov. 2, you can get 25% off sitewide and save on Moon Pods as well as pillows and accessories.

Rare Deal Sonos 20% off home theater sets Sonos In the world of premium speakers, Sonos is always a top contender — and right now, you can score 20% off home theater sets through Oct. 30. Sonos speakers deliver excellent sound quality throughout the line, and they’re easier to set up and use than most multiroom systems. But they aren’t cheap — so get a head start on holiday shopping and take advantage of these rare discounts.

Homesick Candles Spooky Savings Homesick A ton of candles are on sale right now thanks to Homesick’s Spooky Savings event. Whether you shop autumnal classics or themes like weddings or astrological signs, you’ll find plenty to choose from. Perfect for host and holiday gifts — or just to treat yourself — these candles are 25% off now through Oct. 31.

More deals to shop

• Prepare for winter weather right now and get on a Snow Joe Snow Blower bundle for under $200 at Woot!

• This Supergoop powder SPF protects your scalp from the sun’s rays, and right now it’s $7 off.

• Clip the on-page coupon for an additional 20% off these handy flossers — your dentist will thank you.

• Pet hair is no match for this reusable ChomChom pet hair remover, now $3 off at Amazon.

• All things pajama, underwear and loungewear are 25% off during this sitewide sale at Tommy John, live through Nov. 7.

• Discounts on skincare from Then I Met You! are once in a blue moon, but right now you can snag the award-winning brand for 20% off.

• You can customize a bundle of products right now at Ouai and get savings up to 35% off, plus free shipping and a limited edition Ouai tote bag.

• Get 15% off luxury sheets from Crane & Canopy with code FALLSHEETS through the end of the month.

• True to their name, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are an excellent set of noise-canceling headphones that can easily be worn all day — and right now they’re $80 off at Amazon.

• Fashion and accessories from Lisa Says Gah are 20% off sitewide through this weekend.

Deals you may have missed

Chewy National Cat Day Chewy In celebration of our feline friends, Chewy is hosting a promo on cat supplies, including treats, toys, litter and more. If you spend $80 on any of thousands of cat items, you’ll get a $25 gift card in exchange. If you frequently shop at the pet mega-retailer, this offer is essentially free money in your pocket — just use code MEOW22 at checkout.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Google Nest Learning Thermostat $249 $185 at Woot! Amazon Right now you can score our favorite smart thermostat at a nicely discounted price. The Nest Thermostat gives you a well-designed interface, remote app controls and the ability to toggle between modes, presets and set schedules — plus, the device can learn your routines. You can even set up voice control with the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for hands-free adjustments.

Coway BOGO sale Coway Through the end of the month, Coway is hosting a BOGO sale on some of its bestselling air purifiers and bidets. Simply add one Airmega Icon or IconS, plus an Airmega 150, a Bidetmega 150 or an Aquamega 100 to your cart, and the promo will apply automatically.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Waterpik Ion Water Flosser $100 $80 at Amazon Amazon Our favorite water flosser in testing is at a new low price. A water flosser is an effective alternative to string floss, jetting a stream of water at your teeth to remove up to 99.9% of plaque. While you might be reluctant to add another tool to your bathroom, this one is relatively compact, meaning oral health doesn’t have to be a major annoyance.