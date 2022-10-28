There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of The Great x Eddie Bauer’s outdoors collab, Toms’ comfy Mallows in boot form and new holiday bundles from Made In that are ready to whip up a festive feast.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Fashion

Wrap up in comfy warmth as the temps dip

Cozy Earth’s Waffle Bath Collection Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth’s bamboo viscose textiles aren’t just super soft against the skin. They’re temperature-regulating too, and the company’s just dropped a new line of waffle-woven bath accessories and textiles that are as indulgent-feeling and as cozy as the brand name promises. Expect waffle robes, bath wraps, a hair towel and bath towels, washcloths, hand towels and sheets (from $40) — basically whatever you need to wrap up in, it’s here.

Puffy, comfy boots to keep you warm and dry

Toms Mallow Chelsea and Repreve Boots Toms

If you’re as obsessed with Toms’ Mallow soles as we are, you’ll be happy to know there’s a winter version out now. The Mallow Chelsea and Mallow Repreve boots are officially shoppable and give you all the comfort of the Mallows you know (hello, OrthoLite insoles) with some great aesthetics, whether you go for a puffy zip-up style or a new take on the old Chelsea classic.

The duo’s fourth and final collab of actually cool outdoor gear

The Great x Eddie Bauer Camp Collection The Great

For the more adventurous among us, a little wintery weather never got in the way of a good outdoors time. Here to outfit us is the fourth and final collab from The Great and Eddie Bauer. The Camp Collection is all about cheerful, actually cool outdoors gear that looks less like you’re trying to scale Everest and more like you’re about to sit around the campfire after a day of hiking, which is exactly the kind of rustic level we’re at.

Expect colorblocked fleeces, plaid down flannel shirt jackets and loungewear for chilly nights, starting at $30 and going up to $300. Most pieces are available in sizes XS through XXXL. Now all you need to do? Layer up and get your outdoor adventure on the calendar.

Beauty

Smoothing serum for razor bumps and winter skin

Billie Ultimate Skin Solution Billie's

The worst part of winter? Looking down at your legs and realizing your just-shaved skin has sprouted a crop of red bumps. Here to help is Billie’s new Ultimate Skin Solution, which goes beyond a lotion to chemically exfoliate your legs with AHA and BHA — and it couldn’t get any easier, with its spray-on formula for those of us who hate slathering on thick goopy creams. It’ll dissolve buildup and dry skin so your legs are ready for a clean shave minus the ingrown hairs and red patches. Use it between shaves for max smoothness when it’s razor day.

Home goods

Our Place Matte Black Tagine Our Place

Our Place continues to take over our kitchens — not that we mind — with this week’s latest round of drops. The incredibly busy product designers at the company have just released a new double-sided cutting board made from recycled materials and a pair of five-in-one kitchen shears with a menu of purposes. There are also now limited-edition tagines in marbled hues and a Cast Iron Always Pan offered in Sear, the perfect shade to complement that tagine.

Checkered and striped towels in tone-on-tone colorways

Baina Collection 05 Baina’s

Checkered prints are everywhere this season, and we’re into the ‘70s vibe in a big way — especially when it’s as gorgeous as these new towels from Baina. Available in shades of paprika on white, burgundy on cream, navy on pale blue, chocolate on brown and other shades perfect for modern bathrooms, the beautifully designed textiles (starting at $45) are finally off preorder and available to shop. Head to Baina to shop the new sets.

Themed kitchen gift sets for maximum holiday cheer

Made In Pie Set Made In

Made In’s quality, built-to-last cookware has just gotten a dash of holiday magic: The brand’s gift sets are now available to shop in limited quantities. Each includes a classic, best-selling pick from the brand, plus all the accessories and a few high-quality ingredients you or your lucky recipient need to create some delicious fun with it. For example, the Pie Set comes with a recipe for pumpkin pie cheesecake, plus a Made In French Porcelain Pie Dish and Burlap & Barrel royal cinnamon, nutmeg, and buffalo ginger spices. Or, pick up the Pasta Set: It comes with a recipe for pasta arrabiata and includes Made In’s Stainless Clad Stock Pot and Pasta Insert, plus punchy red jalapeño chili flakes, peak season tomatoes and some top-notch durum pasta.

Get a glimpse of the Matterhorn — from your sofa

Rumpl x Rachel Pohl Rumpl

Mountaineering is all well and good, but some of us prefer to visualize versus ascend. For that, there’s Rumpl’s collab with Montana-based artist Rachel Pohl, which features the jagged slopes of the Matterhorn against a backdrop washed in pinks and lavenders. True to form with Rumpl, the blanket is made from hollow-fiber synthetic insulation made from recycled water bottles, and it’s ready to go in all sorts of inclement weather thanks to DWR coating.

Electronics

A pocket-sized camera made to vlog

Sony ZV-1F Camera Sony

Calling all aspiring YouTubers. Sony’s just launched a ZV-1F camera that’s made for vlogging, and that’s just what it’ll do. It’s a big step up from using your phone to record: The 20/1 MP camera is equipped with a 3-inch flip-out LCD touchscreen for easy recording, and it’s equipped for high-quality live streaming, too (think 4K resolution).

The metaverse device is going high-end

Meta Quest Pro Meta

If you’re an aspiring metaverse explorer, Oculus has just launched a high-end version of its Meta Quest headset. The Pro version is retailing for $1,500 and includes a headset, two self-tracking Touch Pro controllers, stylus tips, partial light blockers and a charging dock — everything you need to get started. The headset lets you blend reality and the metaverse: You’ll be able to “phone” into a meeting via Meta’s Horizon Workrooms and see your colleagues’ avatars while still looking at your real desk and using your physical keyboard and mouse.