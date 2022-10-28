CNN  — 

A monster- door, a ’ frozen’ dog, and a new creepy doll comes to town. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

‘Monst-door’ comes to life

Monster Door 1
Dad builds scary front door to save candy from trick-or-treaters
02:00 - Source: CNN

Monster door threatens to eat trick-or-treaters. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports it greets them with open arms … literally.

Morbid TikTok stunt finally pays off

Josh Nalley Dead Poser 1
Man's viral TikTok videos leads to 'CSI' role
02:07 - Source: CNN

A Kentucky man played dead over 300 times to win a role as a corpse on “CSI: Vegas.” CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

Game-changing pumpkin hack

Barbara Costello Pumpkin orig
These viral pumpkin carving hacks will change your life
01:02 - Source: CNN

TikTok sensation Barbara “Babs” Costello shares a few tips on how to improve your pumpkin carving for this spooky season.

Meet the new creepy doll in town

M3GAN Doll Trailer 3
Horror film's creepy dancing villain is freaking people out
02:05 - Source: CNN

A trailer for the creepy android doll movie “M3GAN” freaks out the internet. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports she’s the new “Chucky.”

Dog left ‘frozen’ after seeing display

Dog Freezes Over Halloween Cats 3
'I think your dog is broken': Labrador's reaction goes viral
02:06 - Source: CNN

A Labrador retriever hilariously freezes when he sees decorative Halloween cats. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on the copycat dog.