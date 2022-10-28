A monster- door, a ’ frozen’ dog, and a new creepy doll comes to town. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
‘Monst-door’ comes to life
Monster door threatens to eat trick-or-treaters. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports it greets them with open arms … literally.
Morbid TikTok stunt finally pays off
A Kentucky man played dead over 300 times to win a role as a corpse on “CSI: Vegas.” CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.
Game-changing pumpkin hack
TikTok sensation Barbara “Babs” Costello shares a few tips on how to improve your pumpkin carving for this spooky season.
Meet the new creepy doll in town
A trailer for the creepy android doll movie “M3GAN” freaks out the internet. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports she’s the new “Chucky.”
Dog left ‘frozen’ after seeing display
A Labrador retriever hilariously freezes when he sees decorative Halloween cats. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on the copycat dog.