Britain's King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak to Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday, October 25. The King invited Sunak, the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party, to become prime minister and form a new government.

Rishi Sunak became the United Kingdom's latest prime minister this week, replacing Liz Truss — the country's shortest-serving leader of all time.

Sunak is the first Hindu and the first person of color to lead the UK. At the age of 42, he is also the youngest person to take the office in more than 200 years.

The contest was staged after Truss quit following a disastrous six-week term.

