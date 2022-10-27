The week in 30 photos
Published 7:00 PM EDT, Thu October 27, 2022
Rishi Sunak became the United Kingdom's latest prime minister this week, replacing Liz Truss — the country's shortest-serving leader of all time.
Sunak is the first Hindu and the first person of color to lead the UK. At the age of 42, he is also the youngest person to take the office in more than 200 years.
The contest was staged after Truss quit following a disastrous six-week term.
Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.