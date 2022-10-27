Britain's King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak to Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday, October 25. The King invited Sunak, the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party, to become prime minister and form a new government.
The week in 30 photos
Britain's King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak to Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday, October 25. The King invited Sunak, the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party, to become prime minister and form a new government.
Aaron Chown/Pool/AP

Published 7:00 PM EDT, Thu October 27, 2022

Rishi Sunak became the United Kingdom's latest prime minister this week, replacing Liz Truss — the country's shortest-serving leader of all time.

Sunak is the first Hindu and the first person of color to lead the UK. At the age of 42, he is also the youngest person to take the office in more than 200 years.

The contest was staged after Truss quit following a disastrous six-week term.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

Firefighters work at an oil storage facility that was shelled in Shakhtarsk, a town in Russian-controlled Ukraine, on Thursday, October 27.
Firefighters work at an oil storage facility that was shelled in Shakhtarsk, a town in Russian-controlled Ukraine, on Thursday, October 27.
Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
New England quarterback Mac Jones slides and accidentally kicks Chicago safety Jaquan Brisker in the groin during an NFL game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Monday, October 24. Later on in the drive, Brisker got his revenge with an impressive one-handed interception, and Chicago went on to win 33-14. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/12/sport/gallery/nfl-2022-season/index.html" target="_blank">See the best photos from the 2022 NFL season.</a>
New England quarterback Mac Jones slides and accidentally kicks Chicago safety Jaquan Brisker in the groin during an NFL game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Monday, October 24. Later on in the drive, Brisker got his revenge with an impressive one-handed interception, and Chicago went on to win 33-14. See the best photos from the 2022 NFL season.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
People cry while listening to a victim of domestic violence give a speech during a rally in Bucharest, Romania, on Sunday, October 23. The rally was meant to raise awareness about violence and prejudice against women in Romanian society.
People cry while listening to a victim of domestic violence give a speech during a rally in Bucharest, Romania, on Sunday, October 23. The rally was meant to raise awareness about violence and prejudice against women in Romanian society.
Andreea Alexandru/AP
This image, taken from a video posted on the Twitter account of billionaire <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2020/05/13/us/gallery/elon-musk/index.html" target="_blank">Elon Musk</a>, shows Musk <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/26/tech/elon-musk-twitter-visit/index.html" target="_blank">carrying a sink</a> as he enters Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday, October 26. He wrote, "Entering Twitter HQ -- let that sink in!" Musk has until the end of the week to close his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter or face a trial.
This image, taken from a video posted on the Twitter account of billionaire Elon Musk, shows Musk carrying a sink as he enters Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday, October 26. He wrote, "Entering Twitter HQ -- let that sink in!" Musk has until the end of the week to close his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter or face a trial.
Twitter account of Elon Musk/AFP/Getty Images
Chinese leader <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/10/14/asia/gallery/xi-jinping/index.html" target="_blank">Xi Jinping</a>, right, talks to former leader Hu Jintao as <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/22/china/china-party-congress-close-hu-jintao-intl-hnk" target="_blank">Hu was unexpectedly led out</a> of the closing ceremony of the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/10/16/asia/gallery/china-20th-communist-party-congress/index.html" target="_blank">Communist Party Congress</a> in Beijing on Saturday, October 22. The circumstances surrounding Hu's exit were not clear. On his way out, Hu appeared to say something to Xi and then patted Premier Li Keqiang on the shoulder. Both Xi and Li appeared to nod. It was not clear what Xi said in reply. The next day, Xi <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/22/china/china-party-congress-xi-jinping-leadership-lineup-revealed-intl-hnk" target="_blank">formally stepped into his norm-breaking third term</a> as he revealed a new leadership team stacked with loyal allies.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping, right, talks to former leader Hu Jintao as Hu was unexpectedly led out of the closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress in Beijing on Saturday, October 22. The circumstances surrounding Hu's exit were not clear. On his way out, Hu appeared to say something to Xi and then patted Premier Li Keqiang on the shoulder. Both Xi and Li appeared to nod. It was not clear what Xi said in reply. The next day, Xi formally stepped into his norm-breaking third term as he revealed a new leadership team stacked with loyal allies.
Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images
Diana Kovalonok, left, and Angelina Damiano sing along to one of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/21/entertainment/gallery/taylor-swift" target="_blank">Taylor Swift's</a> songs while attending a listening party in Chicago for <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/21/entertainment/taylor-swift-midnights-reviews-intl-scli/index.html" target="_blank">Swift's new album</a>, "Midnights" on Thursday, October 20.
Diana Kovalonok, left, and Angelina Damiano sing along to one of Taylor Swift's songs while attending a listening party in Chicago for Swift's new album, "Midnights" on Thursday, October 20.
Chris Sweda/TNS/Chicago Tribune/Getty Images
A woman prays at the Veda Mandir Hindu temple in Bolton, England, on the first day of Diwali on Monday, October 24. Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism. The holiday also has significance for Sikhs and Jains, and it is celebrated in countries with South Asian diasporas. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/10/25/world/gallery/diwali-2022/index.html" target="_blank">See Diwali celebrations around the world.</a>
A woman prays at the Veda Mandir Hindu temple in Bolton, England, on the first day of Diwali on Monday, October 24. Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism. The holiday also has significance for Sikhs and Jains, and it is celebrated in countries with South Asian diasporas. See Diwali celebrations around the world.
Danny Lawson/PA Images/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/25/politics/biden-updated-covid-booster" target="_blank">receives an updated Covid-19 booster</a> at the White House on Tuesday, October 25. He urged all eligible Americans to do the same and pressed Congress to provide more pandemic response funding as the nation heads toward a potential winter case surge.
US President Joe Biden receives an updated Covid-19 booster at the White House on Tuesday, October 25. He urged all eligible Americans to do the same and pressed Congress to provide more pandemic response funding as the nation heads toward a potential winter case surge.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Pigeons are silhouetted during a partial solar eclipse in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 25.
Pigeons are silhouetted during a partial solar eclipse in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 25.
Altaf Qadri/AP
Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins celebrates on Sunday, October 23, after the Phillies defeated San Diego to win the National League pennant and book a spot in the World Series.
Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins celebrates on Sunday, October 23, after the Phillies defeated San Diego to win the National League pennant and book a spot in the World Series.
Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports
Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump, leaves federal court in Washington, DC, after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/steve-bannon-sentencing-10-20-22/index.html" target="_blank">he was sentenced to four months in prison</a> on Friday, October 21. Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the January 6 committee investigating last year's attack on the US Capitol. Bannon does not have to serve his sentence until the appeals process plays out.
Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump, leaves federal court in Washington, DC, after he was sentenced to four months in prison on Friday, October 21. Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the January 6 committee investigating last year's attack on the US Capitol. Bannon does not have to serve his sentence until the appeals process plays out.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Bodybuilders compete during the Miss United Kingdom contest in Gateshead, England, on Sunday, October 23.
Bodybuilders compete during the Miss United Kingdom contest in Gateshead, England, on Sunday, October 23.
Lee Smith/Reuters
Houston Astros celebrate Sunday, October 23, after they swept the New York Yankees to win the American League and head to the World Series.
Houston Astros celebrate Sunday, October 23, after they swept the New York Yankees to win the American League and head to the World Series.
Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports
The Portuguese word for democracy is written on a pedestrian bridge in São Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday, October 26. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/27/americas/brazil-election-second-round-explainer-intl" target="_blank">The country's presidential runoff</a> is scheduled for Sunday.
The Portuguese word for democracy is written on a pedestrian bridge in São Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday, October 26. The country's presidential runoff is scheduled for Sunday.
Matias Delacroix/AP
Liusba Grajales, left, puts makeup on her daughter Ainhoa as her partner, Lisset Diaz Vallejo, gets ready for their wedding in Santa Clara, Cuba, on Friday, October 21. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/26/americas/cuba-legalizes-same-sex-marriage-intl-latam" target="_blank">Cuba legalized same-sex marriage last month.</a>
Liusba Grajales, left, puts makeup on her daughter Ainhoa as her partner, Lisset Diaz Vallejo, gets ready for their wedding in Santa Clara, Cuba, on Friday, October 21. Cuba legalized same-sex marriage last month.
Ismael Francisco/AP
Flocks of sheep are herded through the streets of Madrid on Sunday, October 23. Shepherds guided sheep and goats through the city center in defense of ancient grazing and migration rights that are increasingly threatened by urban sprawl.
Flocks of sheep are herded through the streets of Madrid on Sunday, October 23. Shepherds guided sheep and goats through the city center in defense of ancient grazing and migration rights that are increasingly threatened by urban sprawl.
Oscar del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, left, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/25/politics/fetterman-oz-debate-pa-senate-takeaways/index.html" target="_blank">debates Mehmet Oz</a> in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, October 25. Both men are running for the US Senate, and the tight race <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/27/politics/senate-race-surprises-pennsylvania-georgia-analysis/index.html" target="_blank">could decide which party controls the Senate</a> after the midterm election.
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, left, debates Mehmet Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, October 25. Both men are running for the US Senate, and the tight race could decide which party controls the Senate after the midterm election.
Greg Nash/The Hill/NewsNation
Pro wrestlers Fuwa-chan and Saya Kamitani face off during the "Stardom" event in Tokyo on Sunday, October 23.
Pro wrestlers Fuwa-chan and Saya Kamitani face off during the "Stardom" event in Tokyo on Sunday, October 23.
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images
People view the illuminated artwork "Evanescent," by Atelier Sisu, during the River of Light festival in Liverpool, England, on Thursday, October 20.
People view the illuminated artwork "Evanescent," by Atelier Sisu, during the River of Light festival in Liverpool, England, on Thursday, October 20.
Chris Furlong/Getty Images
Coal miner Michael McGuire sits with his son Easton at a University of Kentucky basketball scrimmage that was played in Pikeville, Kentucky, on Saturday, October 22. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/26/us/kentucky-wildcats-coach-john-calipari-coal-miner-son-game" target="_blank">The photo went viral</a> after Kentucky head coach John Calipari tweeted it. McGuire told CNN affiliate WKYT that he only had about 45 minutes to get to the game when he got off work and he didn't want to miss his son's first basketball experience. He later got to talk with Calipari, who invited him and his family to a VIP experience at the team's home arena in Lexington.
Coal miner Michael McGuire sits with his son Easton at a University of Kentucky basketball scrimmage that was played in Pikeville, Kentucky, on Saturday, October 22. The photo went viral after Kentucky head coach John Calipari tweeted it. McGuire told CNN affiliate WKYT that he only had about 45 minutes to get to the game when he got off work and he didn't want to miss his son's first basketball experience. He later got to talk with Calipari, who invited him and his family to a VIP experience at the team's home arena in Lexington.
Courtesy Sue Kinneer
Mount Fuji, Japan's tallest mountain, is seen behind residential buildings in Tokyo on Wednesday, October 26.
Mount Fuji, Japan's tallest mountain, is seen behind residential buildings in Tokyo on Wednesday, October 26.
Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images
Former US President Donald Trump tees off at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami on Thursday, October 27. It was the day before the club was set to host a LIV Golf tournament.
Former US President Donald Trump tees off at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami on Thursday, October 27. It was the day before the club was set to host a LIV Golf tournament.
Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images
Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions in eastern Ukraine using a US-supplied howitzer on Sunday, October 23.
Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions in eastern Ukraine using a US-supplied howitzer on Sunday, October 23.
Libkos/AP
Giorgia Meloni, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/21/europe/giorgia-meloni-italy-first-female-prime-minister-intl" target="_blank">Italy's new Prime Minister</a>, attends a debate ahead of a confidence vote in Rome on Wednesday, October 26. The Senate voted 115-79 in favor of her government.
Giorgia Meloni, Italy's new Prime Minister, attends a debate ahead of a confidence vote in Rome on Wednesday, October 26. The Senate voted 115-79 in favor of her government.
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
Sarah Beth Baker, left, helps other volunteers position her 1,080-pound pumpkin at the Pumpkin House in Kenova, West Virginia, on Wednesday, October 26.
Sarah Beth Baker, left, helps other volunteers position her 1,080-pound pumpkin at the Pumpkin House in Kenova, West Virginia, on Wednesday, October 26.
Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch/AP
Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catches a touchdown during an NFL game against Atlanta on Sunday, October 23. Cincinnati won 35-17.
Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catches a touchdown during an NFL game against Atlanta on Sunday, October 23. Cincinnati won 35-17.
Jeff Dean/AP
Young ballet students perform in Havana, Cuba, during the opening gala of the Alicia Alonso International Ballet Festival on Thursday, October 20.
Young ballet students perform in Havana, Cuba, during the opening gala of the Alicia Alonso International Ballet Festival on Thursday, October 20.
Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters
US President Joe Biden, left, and members of the Secret Service walk to their motorcade after stepping off Air Force One in Philadelphia on Thursday, October 20. Biden was heading to a reception for Senate hopeful John Fetterman.
US President Joe Biden, left, and members of the Secret Service walk to their motorcade after stepping off Air Force One in Philadelphia on Thursday, October 20. Biden was heading to a reception for Senate hopeful John Fetterman.
Patrick Semansky/AP
A Hindu devotee lights an oil lamp at a <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/10/25/world/gallery/diwali-2022/index.html" target="_blank">Diwali</a> ceremony in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Monday, October 24. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/10/20/world/gallery/photos-this-week-october-13-october-20/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 30 photos.</a>
A Hindu devotee lights an oil lamp at a Diwali ceremony in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Monday, October 24. See last week in 30 photos.
Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters