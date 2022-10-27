CNN —

Police in Oklahoma are conducting a homicide investigation after eight people were found dead in a house fire.

The Broken Arrow Police Department said in a Facebook post Thursday evening they are investigating the circumstances around the incident. The city of Broken Arrow is a suburb about 20 minutes southeast of Tulsa.

“It is a complex scene given the state of the house due to the fire damage,” police said.

Officer Ethan Hutchins, a spokesperson for the department, told CNN Affiliate KTUL that police are looking into “what happened to these victims,” adding that preliminary reports indicated the incident would be a homicide investigation.

“When officers arrived … they found multiple fatalities in this house,” he said. “As of now, we are still investigating exactly what happened.”

Officers will be canvassing the area, talking to neighbors and “looking for possible clues,” the officer added.

CNN has reached out to the police department for more information.