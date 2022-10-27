retired americans inflation
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
03:23 - Source: CNN
Markets and Investing 16 videos
retired americans inflation
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Happy children in carnival costumes trick or treating with pumpkin basket in the old wooden house. Halloween party.
Spirit Halloween CEO lists some of the hottest costumes this year
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Nouriel Roubini Markets Now
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
StockX products
StockX CEO: Here's how we authenticate sneakers, trading cards before sale
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
4 ways Twitter and Musk court battle could end, explained
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Rubenstein, author of "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" tells CNN's Matt Egan how the best investors approach their portfolios during times of volatility.
Billionaire businessman explains how to invest like the best
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
markets now art hogan federal reserve soft landing recession _00001730.png
Strategist: Here's why the Fed could still pull off a 'soft landing'
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
klarna sebastian siemiatkowski buy now pay later apple orig_00014914.png
Klarna CEO on 'buy now, pay later' competition from Apple
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
stock buying strategy risk reward scenario anastasia amoroso orig_00005912.png
Strategist explains why you should 'buy stocks when it feels terrible'
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
Your next subscription could be to Subway. Its CEO explains how it'll work
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
target walmart markets now
Walmart vs. Target: A tale of two retail results
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business

The demand to buy US Series I savings bonds this week has been so great that it temporarily crashed the Treasury web site where those bonds are purchased. That could mean some investors’ requests may not be processed in time to lock in the bond’s 9.62% rate by the October 28 deadline.

TreasuryDirect.gov was alerting users to that possibility on Thursday, citing “unprecedented” volumes. “We cannot guarantee that your bond purchase will be completed before this deadline if your account or purchase requires additional customer support for issues such as identity verification.”

Treasury said Thursday it has since fixed the underlying technical issues and has more than doubled the connectivity capacity of the site to allow more customers to successfully set up accounts and purchase bonds. But, a Treasury official noted, there might still be some intermittent issues depending on traffic in the next two days.

To give an idea of how big the surge in traffic has been, the official said: “In the final days of the rate window, TreasuryDirect.gov has gone from an average number of concurrent visitors of a few thousand to being one of the most visited websites in the federal government.”

Wallet bills - stock
Shutterstock

How does inflation affect my standard of living?

The historically high rate on the I Bond, which is determined by a formula based partly on changes to the Consumer Price Index, resets every six months. It is next scheduled to do so on November 1.

It’s not surprising that demand for the inflation-protected savings bond soared in the past week, given that it’s virtually impossible to find any investment that offers a 9.62% return these days, let alone a “safe” one.

There are restrictions on just how much you can invest in an I Bond, however. Individuals may only purchase up to $10,000 in I Bonds electronically in a calendar year. (For married couples, each spouse can purchase their own I Bond for a total investment per year of up to $20,000.) In addition, you may purchase up to a $5,000 paper I Bond if you use your federal tax refund to buy it.

The catch with I Bonds, which you can hold on to for up to 30 years, is this: You may not cash it out in the first year. And to get the full amount of interest, you have to hold the bond for at least five years. Otherwise, you will sacrifice three months of interest.

So while it’s not a liquid investment right away, it’s a good place to park cash you’re not going to need for the next 12 months, if only to preserve its buying power in today’s high inflationary environment.