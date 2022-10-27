The logo of Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse is seen on October 17, 2017 in Zurich.
Credit Suisse takes huge hit from hedge fund collapse (April, 2021)
02:42 - Source: CNNBusiness
Markets and Investing 16 videos
The logo of Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse is seen on October 17, 2017 in Zurich.
Credit Suisse takes huge hit from hedge fund collapse (April, 2021)
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Happy children in carnival costumes trick or treating with pumpkin basket in the old wooden house. Halloween party.
Spirit Halloween CEO lists some of the hottest costumes this year
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Nouriel Roubini, economist and chairman of Roubini Global Economics, LLC., pauses during the ET Global Business Summit in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. The summit runs through Jan. 30. Photographer: Udit Kulshrestha/Bloomberg via Getty Images
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
StockX products
StockX CEO: Here's how we authenticate sneakers, trading cards before sale
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
4 ways Twitter and Musk court battle could end, explained
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Rubenstein, author of "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" tells CNN's Matt Egan how the best investors approach their portfolios during times of volatility.
Billionaire businessman explains how to invest like the best
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
markets now art hogan federal reserve soft landing recession _00001730.png
Strategist: Here's why the Fed could still pull off a 'soft landing'
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
klarna sebastian siemiatkowski buy now pay later apple orig_00014914.png
Klarna CEO on 'buy now, pay later' competition from Apple
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
stock buying strategy risk reward scenario anastasia amoroso orig_00005912.png
Strategist explains why you should 'buy stocks when it feels terrible'
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
Your next subscription could be to Subway. Its CEO explains how it'll work
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
target walmart markets now
Walmart vs. Target: A tale of two retail results
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
London CNN Business  — 

Credit Suisse will raise $4 billion to step back from Wall Street and double down on managing the finances of the world’s wealthy, the scandal-plagued Swiss bank said on Thursday.

The company unveiled a “radical” turnaround plan that it said would leave it “a stronger, more resilient and more efficient bank.” The effort means it will slash 9,000 full-time jobs by the end of 2025, with 2,700 cuts to come shortly.

“This is a historic moment for Credit Suisse,” CEO Ulrich Körner said in a statement.

The lender said it already had a commitment of up to $1.5 billion from the Saudi National Bank, which would give it a stake of just under 10%.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.