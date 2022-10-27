The Socceroos have called on World Cup host Qatar to legalize same-sex marriage and improve the rights of migrant workers ahead of the tournament.
The Socceroos have called on World Cup host Qatar to legalize same-sex marriage and improve the rights of migrant workers ahead of the tournament.
Alex Livesey/FIFA/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Australia’s men’s footballers, the “Socceroos,” have called for reform in Qatar ahead of next month’s World Cup.

In a video message produced by Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) and released on Wednesday, 16 Socceroos called on the host country to recognize and legalize same-sex marriage and improve the rights of migrant workers.

The PFA also released an open letter to Qatar expressing the need for reform.

“(We are) seeking to embed reforms and establish a lasting legacy in Qatar,” the players said in the video.

The Guardian reported last year that 6,500 migrant workers had died in the country in the 10 years following Qatar's successful bid to host the tournament in 2010.
The Guardian reported last year that 6,500 migrant workers had died in the country in the 10 years following Qatar's successful bid to host the tournament in 2010.
David Ramos/Getty Images

“This must include establishing a migrant resource center, effective remedy for those who have been denied their rights, and the decriminalization of all same-sex relationships.

“These are the basic rights that should be afforded to all and will ensure continued progress in Qatar – a legacy that goes well beyond the final whistle of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: In this handout image provided by Qatar 2022/Supreme Committee, Qatar inaugurates fourth FIFA World Cup 2022 venue, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 18th, 2020 in Doha, Qatar. Qatar inaugurates fourth FIFA World Cup 2022™ venue, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, in front of 50% capacity crowd. The 40,000-capacity venue will host seven matches during Qatar 2022 up to the round-of-16 stage. Fans in attendance were required to show negative COVID-19 test results before entering the venue. (Photo by Qatar 2022/Supreme Committee via Getty Images)
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: In this handout image provided by Qatar 2022/Supreme Committee, Qatar inaugurates fourth FIFA World Cup 2022 venue, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 18th, 2020 in Doha, Qatar. Qatar inaugurates fourth FIFA World Cup 2022™ venue, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, in front of 50% capacity crowd. The 40,000-capacity venue will host seven matches during Qatar 2022 up to the round-of-16 stage. Fans in attendance were required to show negative COVID-19 test results before entering the venue. (Photo by Qatar 2022/Supreme Committee via Getty Images)
Getty Images Supreme Committee

World Cup 2022: Amnesty International urges FIFA to earmark at least $440M to compensate migrant workers in Qatar

CNN has reached out to the State of Qatar government for comment.

The Guardian reported last year that 6,500 migrant workers had died in the country in the 10 years following Qatar’s successful bid to host the tournament in 2010, most of whom were involved in low-wage, dangerous labor, often undertaken in extreme heat.

The report – “categorically” denied by tournament organizers – did not connect all 6,500 deaths with World Cup infrastructure projects and has not been independently verified by CNN.

Qatar has also been the subject of criticism for the country’s anti-homosexuality laws.

The 2022 World Cup kicks off on November 20 and runs through December 18 in the Gulf nation. Australia’s first match is on November 22 versus France.