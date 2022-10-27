frank pallone oil gas
Watch Congress members question oil executives about sky-high gas prices
01:33 - Source: CNN Business
Oil and Energy 16 videos
frank pallone oil gas
Watch Congress members question oil executives about sky-high gas prices
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth climate change
This is what Chevron's CEO thinks about climate change
05:30
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
high utility bill
'I can't withstand the heat': Americans behind on utility bills face extreme weather
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap inflation 4x3
Inflation is cooling but prices are still painfully high
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria. - The facility mainly receives Russian imports, but takes also shipments of gas from Norway and some other countries. These supplies are re-routed to consumption centers in Austria and in Europe via a number of pipeline systems running in various directions. The Baumgarten hub consists of gas reception, metering and testing facilities. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)
EU countries agree to reduce gas consumption to prep for winter
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail iea director 1
IEA director says Europe needs to lower gas consumption to prepare for winter
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The sun rises behind the pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Monday, July 11, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21, 2022, for routine work. The operator said the gas flow was reduced progressively starting at 6 a.m.
Nord Stream 1 makes Europe more reliant on Russian gas. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bruno le maire ctw 0719
French finance minister says country prepping for cutoff of Russian gas supply
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
amanpour peter szijjarto
Hungarian foreign minister on why the country is still buying Russian energy
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gas price explainer
Three reasons gas prices are expected to stay high
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Christine Romans
'Not acceptable': Biden calls out oil refinery profit margin in letter
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden putin SPLIT 0220
Fact-checking Biden's claim that Putin shares blame for inflation
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gas prices affil vpx screengrab
Hear why this gas station owner is selling gas at a loss
01:17
Now playing
- Source: KTVK/KPHO
An ExxonMobil gas pump is seen on February 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
This is what determines the price of gas
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
oecd secretary general mathias cormann
OECD secretary-general explains global cost of the Russian oil embargo
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
How gas prices and inflation could impact midterm elections
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
London CNN Business  — 

Shell will buy back $4 billion worth of shares and increase its dividend by 15% after posting another gigantic quarterly profit thanks to strong oil and gas prices.

The UK company posted net income of $9.45 billion in the third quarter, more than double the $4.1 billion it recorded a year ago. The result was driven by a strong performance in its oil exploration and production business, Shell said.

The company’s stock at one point rallied more than 4% in London on Thursday as investors cheered the news. The additional buybacks will increase total share purchases for the year to $18.5 billion, some 10% of the company’s share capital.

The third-quarter performance means that Shell has reported profit of more than $30 billion for the first nine months of the year — 58% more than it recorded for the whole of 2021. It posted a record $11.5 billion profit in the second quarter, when oil prices were above $100 a barrel.

“We are delivering robust results at a time of ongoing volatility in global energy markets,” Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

Luxembourg's Energy Minister Claude Turmes speaks to the media as he attends a European Union Energy Ministers meeting on high energy prices, in Brussels, Belgium September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Luxembourg's Energy Minister Claude Turmes speaks to the media as he attends a European Union Energy Ministers meeting on high energy prices, in Brussels, Belgium September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Yves Herman/Reuters

EU agrees to tax windfall oil and gas profits amid 'insane race' to tame energy crisis

Energy companies have enjoyed bumper profits this year off the back of soaring oil and gas prices, leading governments in Europe to impose windfall taxes to help households struggling with rising energy bills. The UK government is mulling similar measures and Shell’s earnings announcement on Thursday will lend further impetus to those in favor.

Ed Miliband, the opposition Labour Party’s climate change and net zero leader, said on Twitter that the profits were “further proof that we need a proper windfall tax to make the energy companies pay their fair share.”

On a call with journalists Thursday, Van Beurden, who will step down at the end of this year, said the industry should engage with officials to ensure these taxes are well designed.

“We should prepare and accept that our industry will be looked at for raising taxes in order to fund transfers to those who need it most in these difficult times,” he said.

Van Beurden added that he was proud that Shell’s emissions had fallen by a third since he became CEO nine years ago, but regrets not abandoning oil drilling in the Alaskan Arctic “earlier and faster.” Shell ended offshore drilling in Alaska in 2015 after nearly a decade of exploration that cost the company billions of dollars.