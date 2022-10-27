nord stream
'Unprecedented' leaks in Russian gas pipelines spark concerns of sabotage
03:19 - Source: CNN
Oil and Energy 16 videos
nord stream
'Unprecedented' leaks in Russian gas pipelines spark concerns of sabotage
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth climate change
This is what Chevron's CEO thinks about climate change
05:30
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
high utility bill
'I can't withstand the heat': Americans behind on utility bills face extreme weather
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap inflation 4x3
Inflation is cooling but prices are still painfully high
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria. - The facility mainly receives Russian imports, but takes also shipments of gas from Norway and some other countries. These supplies are re-routed to consumption centers in Austria and in Europe via a number of pipeline systems running in various directions. The Baumgarten hub consists of gas reception, metering and testing facilities. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)
EU countries agree to reduce gas consumption to prep for winter
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail iea director 1
IEA director says Europe needs to lower gas consumption to prepare for winter
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The sun rises behind the pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Monday, July 11, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21, 2022, for routine work. The operator said the gas flow was reduced progressively starting at 6 a.m.
Nord Stream 1 makes Europe more reliant on Russian gas. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bruno le maire ctw 0719
French finance minister says country prepping for cutoff of Russian gas supply
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
amanpour peter szijjarto
Hungarian foreign minister on why the country is still buying Russian energy
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gas price explainer
Three reasons gas prices are expected to stay high
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Christine Romans
'Not acceptable': Biden calls out oil refinery profit margin in letter
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden putin SPLIT 0220
Fact-checking Biden's claim that Putin shares blame for inflation
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gas prices affil vpx screengrab
Hear why this gas station owner is selling gas at a loss
01:17
Now playing
- Source: KTVK/KPHO
An ExxonMobil gas pump is seen on February 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
This is what determines the price of gas
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
oecd secretary general mathias cormann
OECD secretary-general explains global cost of the Russian oil embargo
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
How gas prices and inflation could impact midterm elections
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
London CNN Business  — 

Global fossil fuel emissions are expected to peak in 2025 as countries commit huge sums of money toward low-carbon fuels, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

In its annual World Energy Outlook report, published Thursday, the agency said that Russia’s assault on Ukraine had the potential to “hasten” the global transition to clean energy sources.

The IEA said it expects global investments in low-carbon energy to increase to $2 trillion a year until the end of the decade — up 50% from today’s spending.

“Energy markets and policies have changed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, not just for the time being, but for decades to come,” Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, said in the report.

“Government responses around the world promise to make this a historic and definitive turning point towards a cleaner, more affordable and more secure energy system,” he added.

Since the war broke out in late February, many countries have shunned Russia’s vast energy exports, finding new suppliers and ramping up imports of alternate energy sources.

That has put Moscow in a “much-diminished position,” the IEA said, and Russia is on course for its share of global energy exports drop to 13% by 2030 from 20% last year.

Europe — Moscow’s biggest customer for oil and gas — has borne the brunt of the energy crunch. Benchmark natural gas prices have shot up since the invasion, though have dropped steeply in recent weeks thanks to mild temperatures and the bloc’s successful efforts to store gas for winter.

Earlier this week, Birol said that intense competition for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and cuts in oil output by OPEC and its allies had led to “the first truly global energy crisis,” according to a Reuters.

Thursday’s report will be welcomed by those who’ve worried that the crisis has set the world’s climate goals back.

Fears of energy shortages have led some countries in Europe and China to burn more coal this year. Hard coal power generation jumped nearly 15% between March and September in Europe in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to the Independent Commodity Intelligence Services.

But, for the first time ever, the IEA’s annual forecast sees demand for all fossil fuel to either peak or plateau. Oil is expected to be the last holdout, reaching a plateau by the mid-2030s, the report said.

Despite the flurry of clean energy investment, the agency said that it expects global temperatures to rise by 2.5 Celsius (4.5 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century — well above the 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) upper limit needed to avert severe consequences for the climate. The world has already warmed 1.2 degrees Celsius since the industrial revolution.

Governments will also need to raise their annual clean energy investments to $4 trillion by 2030 to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, the report said.

“There is still a large gap between today’s pledges and a stabilization of the rise in global temperatures around 1.5°C,” the IEA warned.