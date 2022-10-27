exp TSR.Todd.Kanye.loses.Adidas_00020612.png
New York CNN Business  — 

Peloton has “indefinitely paused” playing Kanye West’s music from its streaming workout classes.

Pelo Buddy, a fan website that doesn’t have official ties with Peloton, reports that company is telling concerned members saying that its instructors are no longer using West’s music in “newly produced classes” and it’s not recommending previously produced workout classes on its hardware or app that uses his music. Peloton said it takes this issue “very seriously” and that it made this decision “immediately following his remarks.”

A Peloton spokesperson confirmed that it is sending that message to members who contact them about West’s music.

Star instructor Alex Toussaint publicly commented on the issue in a class earlier this week, although he didn’t refer to West directly.

“Because I love everybody, I want to make sure everybody feels safe in my environment and my classes. I’m not even going to speak too much on it because you know I stand with you, you will not hear that artist in my class at all … I do not support hate speech whatsoever, baby,” Toussaint said during his spin ride, which was posted on YouTube.

Roughly 1,800 classes have used his music in the past, according to a search on Peloton’s website. Those classes won’t be deleted from the platform, however they won’t be recommended in its algorithm to users.

Other platforms haven’t pulled West’s music. Spotify (SPOT) said it won’t remove Ye’s music unless his label asks for it to be removed, the company said Tuesday. Apple Music did not immediately respond to CNN Business’ request for comment regarding Ye’s music.

It’s the latest company to cut ties with the musician including Adidas, Gap, Foot Locker and TJ Maxx. On Wednesday, he “arrived unannounced and without invitation” to Skechers’ offices in California and had to be escorted off the building because of “unauthorized filming.”

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has recently said antisemitic comments.