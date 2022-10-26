CNN —

Authorities have identified the boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Indiana earlier this year, according to a Wednesday news release from the Indiana State Police.

The body of Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, was found in rural Washington County inside a hard-shell suitcase with a “distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back,” police said in April. State police were called to investigate after a resident who was mushroom hunting discovered the suitcase on April 16 and immediately called 911, the agency said.

An autopsy found Cairo died from electrolyte imbalance, officials said in May. The autopsy showed the electrolyte imbalance was likely caused by viral gastroenteritis, the Indiana State Police said in a news release. The condition is an inflammation of the stomach and intenstines that results in vomiting and diarrhea, which can eventually lead to dehydration, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The boy’s blood toxicology was negative, the news release said. The autopsy report also indicated there was no significant traumatic injuries, meaning there was no anatomical cause of death, police said.

Dejaune Ludie Anderson Georgia BMV/Indiana State police

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Cairo’s mother, Dejuane Ludie Anderson, 37, for charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice, according to the state police release.

Anderson is described as a Black woman with short, dark brown hair who is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She is also known to wear wigs or hair extensions. Police said her last known location was in Los Angeles, California.

Police arrested another woman in connection with Cairo’s death on October 19. Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested in San Francisco, the release said. It is unclear what Coleman’s connection is to Cairo or to his mother.