You can now edit and unsend iMessages. Here's how it works
02:24 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 15 videos
You can now edit and unsend iMessages. Here's how it works
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Ai-Da Robot, the world's first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist, appears at a photo call in a committee room in the House of Lords on October 11, 2022 in London, England. AI-Da Robot will deliver her maiden speech to members of the Lords Communications and Digital Committee in the House of Lords. She explores the theme of whether creativity in the UK is under attack from technology and also the role of machine learning, machine creativity and Artificial Intelligence within the UK's creative industries. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Robot artist Ai-Da reset while speaking to UK politicians
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
twitchcon injuries foam pit lenovo
Video: Shallow foam pit injures at least three at Twitchcon gaming convention
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
meta quest pro 2
Watch: Meta's new VR headset tracks facial features in mixed reality
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BookTok1
The rise of #BookTok: How this social media trend helps to sell books
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
NightCap100622_Clip3SupremereCourt_16x9
Supreme Court takes on Section 230: what it means for big tech & social media
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Supreme Court to rule on how we use the internet
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
google pixel 7 visually impaired
New Google Pixel features help visually impaired take selfies
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Google Japan
Google Japan builds stick keyboard more than 5-feet long
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cloud pet
Software engineer built fake cloud as pet
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tesla robot dancing
Video: Tesla debuts robot 'Optimus' that can dance and water plants
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20190319-google-game-controller-GFX
Google is shutting down Stadia. CNN previewed the gaming platform in 2019
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
samsung artist fridge
This refrigerator wants to turn drab kitchen appliances into art
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
amazon halo rise
Check out Amazon's new sleep tracker and Kindle you can write on
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN Business  — 

The iPhone will support USB-C charging in the European Union to comply with a new ruling that mandates electronic devices have a common charging standard, an Apple executive said Tuesday night.

“Obviously we will have to comply,” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said at the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference, in the first remarks from a company official since the ruling came out Monday.

“We have no choice, like we do around the world, to comply with local laws, but we think the approach would have been better environmentally and better for our customers to not have a government be that prescriptive,” he said.

USB-C cable and Apple logo on iPhone are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on September 25, 2021.
USB-C cable and Apple logo on iPhone are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on September 25, 2021.
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

EU formally adopts law requiring Apple to support USB-C chargers

EU member states voted on Monday to approve legislation that would require smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, portable speakers and other small devices to support USB-C charging by 2024. The first-of-its-kind law aims to streamline the number of chargers and cables consumers must contend with when they purchase a new device, and to allow users to mix and match devices and chargers even if they were produced by different manufacturers.

The law would effectively require Apple (AAPL) to move away from the proprietary Lightning charger it uses for devices in the EU, and could potentially extend to devices Apple (AAPL) sells in other markets as well if the company decides to streamline its products globally.

Joswiak called the European government “well meaning” and said, “I get the fact that they want to accomplish a good thing.” But he stressed the value and ubiquity of the Lightning charger, which is designed for faster device charging.

“It’s been a great connector and over a billion people have it already — [they] have the cables and have what they need, have the infrastructure in their homes, have the speakers, and have an ecosystem that works with it,” Joswiak said.

“I don’t mind governments telling us what they want to accomplish,” he said, “but usually we have some pretty smart engineers that help us figure out how to accomplish them technically.”