Euro Dollar
'Striking pay gap:' Top US company CEOs earn this much more than their average employees
02:21 - Source: CNNBusiness
Top business news 16 videos
Euro Dollar
'Striking pay gap:' Top US company CEOs earn this much more than their average employees
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Happy children in carnival costumes trick or treating with pumpkin basket in the old wooden house. Halloween party.
Spirit Halloween CEO lists some of the hottest costumes this year
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
chipotle chippy robot
Chipotle is testing a robotic tortilla chip maker. See it in action
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
retired americans inflation
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Adidas officially severs ties with Kanye West. Why did it take so long?
05:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dominion CEO
Dominion CEO says Fox News broadcast election lies even though 'they knew the truth'
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan was hacked for the second time via social engineering by Rachel Tobac.
You should probably change your passwords. Here's why
03:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
laryy summers 10.20.22
Hear when Larry Summers thinks the US will enter a recession
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Lordstown Motors factory where GM once operated, in Lordstown, Ohio on October 16, 2020. The old GM factory has been acquired by Lordstown Motors, an electric truck startup that wants to build a full-size pickup called Endurance.
People in small town were left reeling after factory closure. Hear how they plan to vote
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nouriel Roubini, economist and chairman of Roubini Global Economics, LLC., pauses during the ET Global Business Summit in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. The summit runs through Jan. 30. Photographer: Udit Kulshrestha/Bloomberg via Getty Images
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
irs taxes matt egan newsroom vpx
How IRS adjustments may impact your 2023 taxes
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A £1 pound coin is seen alongside US dollar bills on April 4, 2017 in Bath, England.
Here's what a strong US dollar means for you
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
drive thru pantry surprise romero pkg
Watch two sisters get the 'surprise of a lifetime' at this drive-thru food pantry
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mark cuban
Mark Cuban responds to Elizabeth Warren calling out 'his buddies' over tax law
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mark cuban
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Risk takers 4dww 2
Hundreds of companies are trying the four-day work week. Here's how it's going
04:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN Business  — 

The Securities and Exchange Commission voted Wednesday to adopt a new rule that would require public companies to take back executive compensation when their financial statements contain errors.

These “clawback” requirements are intended to hold corporate executives financially accountable for any reporting errors, whether they are the result of fraud or simple accounting mistakes.

The rule was mandated by Congress as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act in response to the last financial crisis, but it faced resistance from corporate leaders and Republican lawmakers, delaying implementation. Last year, SEC Chair Gary Gensler revived the initiative as part of his larger crackdown on corporate misconduct.

SEC commissioners voted to approve the rule 3-2 Wednesday, with all the Democrats approving the plan and Republicans dissenting.

“I believe that these rules, if adopted, would strengthen the transparency and quality of corporate financial statements, investor confidence in those statements, and the accountability of corporate executives to investors,” Gensler wrote in a statement ahead of the vote.

Leaders of large companies often receive the vast majority of their pay from performance-based bonuses. If companies report strong revenue and profits, they’re paid more. So errors in preparing financial statements can have a big impact on executive compensation.

“Whether such inaccuracies are due to fraud, error, or any other factor, today’s rules would implement procedures that require issuers to recover erroneously-rewarded pay, a process known as a ‘clawback,’” Gensler wrote.

The SEC’s two Republican commissioners, Hester Peirce and Mark Uyeda, voted against the rule, and called it “overly broad.”