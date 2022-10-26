New home sales fell in September amid rising mortgage rates that have pushed some buyers away from the housing market.
Sales of newly constructed homes dropped 10.9% in September from August and were down 17.6% from a year ago, according to a joint report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau.
Some 603,000 new homes were sold last month, at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, down from a revised 677,000 in August. A year ago, 732,000 newly constructed homes were sold.
Meanwhile, the median price for a new home rose to $470,600, up from $436,800 the previous month.
