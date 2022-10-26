nightcap clip 1 inflation thumb 16x9
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
New home sales fell in September amid rising mortgage rates that have pushed some buyers away from the housing market.

What will my monthly mortgage payment be?

Sales of newly constructed homes dropped 10.9% in September from August and were down 17.6% from a year ago, according to a joint report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau.

Some 603,000 new homes were sold last month, at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, down from a revised 677,000 in August. A year ago, 732,000 newly constructed homes were sold.

Meanwhile, the median price for a new home rose to $470,600, up from $436,800 the previous month.

This is a developing story and will be updated.