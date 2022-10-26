CNN —

Sophia Grace understands people have opinions on her pregnancy.

Grace, 19, who rose to fame on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” along with her cousin Rosie McClelland, publicly announced her pregnancy this week.

“I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby,” she told E! News. “Usually most people are like, ‘You should have babies when you’re 30 and you’re married and you live in your own house,’ which is completely fine. But obviously everyone’s gonna have their different opinions.”

She added that despite people weighing in, she’s happy.

“I just feel it’s about the person themselves,” she said. “And as long as you feel ready and it’s something that you’re happy about, then it’s really no one else’s problem.”

Others have had shared their good wishes, Grace said.

“I’ve seen so many supportive comments about how ‘You’re young, but I had a baby at this age’ and it was so lovely,” she said. “It really makes me feel happy when I see other girls comment that. It really, really makes me so more confident. At the start I was feeling a bit sort of overwhelmed. And you think about like, ‘How am I going to know how to do this? How am I going to learn how to carry the baby properly?’ It’s kind of scary.”

Grace said her friends and family have been supportive and that she feels confident she can handle becoming a mom.