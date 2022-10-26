Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

October 27, 2022

We’re going to start today by taking you to the country of Nigeria where the worst flooding in a decade has displaced more than one million people from their homes. Victims of the flood blame the government’s response for the disaster….government officials say they released flood warnings ahead of time and advised residents to move to safer ground. But, what can be done to help the situation? We then look to Los Angeles to consider if the future of driving is driverless. What are the benefits and possible safety concerns for fully- autonomous driving cars? And we end the day with some surprising Halloween hacks.

